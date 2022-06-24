Seniors From Across The State Graduate From Washington Connections Academy

Graduates were honored during a virtual ceremony and drive-through diploma event

TUMWATER, Wash., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Connections Academy, one of the state's most experienced tuition-free online public schools for students in grades K-12, honored the school's 283 graduating high school seniors this month. Both in-person and virtual events were held so graduates could celebrate with their school staff, teachers and family members.

Washington Connections Academy's Class of 2022 consists of graduates from across Washington who experienced a high-quality education unhindered by interruptions despite the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years. Among the graduating class, 58% plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university or vocational training program, 13% plan to enter the workforce and 5% are joining the military.

"Each of our students in the Class of 2022 has handled the challenges of the past few years with strength and grace," said Jenn Francis, executive director at Washington Connections Academy. "Their resiliency is inspiring, and we look forward to following their journeys for years to come."

Among this year's graduates is Team USA figure skater Liam Kapeikis, a resident of Blaine. Liam enrolled at Washington Connections Academy during his freshman year as his skating career was taking off. In 2020, he was awarded the U.S. junior bronze medal. "Washington Connections Academy gave me the ability to pursue my passions outside of the classroom without sacrificing my education," said Liam. "Thanks to the support from my family, teachers and coaches, I was able to self-motivate and set myself up for success."

Washington Connections Academy currently serves more than 3,700 students in grades K-12 throughout the state with the continuous support of highly skilled teachers and a curriculum that emphasizes both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. This combination fosters an environment for students to gain the confidence they need to thrive in today's modern world. The school's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom, highlighting the importance of developing meaningful connections with both students and their families. Flexible learning plans can be uniquely tailored based on a student's specific needs.

At Washington Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that facilitates ownership of their individual educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

Enrollment for Washington Connections Academy's 2022-2023 school year is currently open. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on Washington Connections Academy schools or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About Washington Connections Academy

Washington Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school delivering a meaningful, high-quality online learning experience that keeps students engaged and motivated. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. Washington Connections Academy in partnership with the Mary M. Knight School District serves grades K-8 and Washington Connections Academy in partnership with Goldendale School District serves grades K-12. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com.

