Bitget Aims to Transform the Way People Connect and Trade with Social Trading

Leading the way with One-Click Copy Trade, and beyond
SINGAPORE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global derivatives exchange - Bitget, has always placed product innovation at the core of its focus.
As social media and messenger platforms become an integral part of people's lives, be it professional or personal, there is no reason why crypto investment should not be incorporated. Social trading allows people to interact and observe other traders, as well as follow or execute the strategies of more experienced peers. Social trading also maximises one's own trading potential with a little help from someone more experienced.
Since its launch in May 2020, One-Click Copy Trade has broken the mould of trading patterns, bridging the gap between traders from all corners of the world. Thus, a social trading pattern has been forged into Bitget's core, where followers and traders can interact without boundaries and carve their own interconnected path to financial freedom. To date, Bitget's One-Click Copy Trade has amassed over 27,000 professional traders, with approximately one million followers. Moreover, copy-traders on the platform have earned over $1 billion in total income, while followers have collectively made over $1.56 billion.
Adhering closely to the concept of social trading, Bitget will work towards an open strategy platform in 2022. The first step is to launch grid trading, a type of quantitative trading strategy designed to maximise returns in a range-bound market. A user simply sets a price range for the automated trading bot, adjusts how many grids they want and, as long as the price stays within one's set range and depending on the setup, the bot will sell a portion when the price goes up or buy a portion when it goes incrementally down.
Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen said, "Social trading taps into our innate need for connection, whether that means sharing, celebrating or even commiserating in the company of others while we trade. Here at Bitget, our flagship offering, One-Click Copy Trade, is nothing short of a pioneer in social trading. Moreover, copy trading and grid trading light a path to the full potential of social trading, enabling users, KOLs and professional traders to exchange information freely, adopt multiple trading patterns and optimise strategies for their own benefit, and in the long-run, further strengthening the foundation of the Bitget ecosystem."
Media Contact:
andrea.leung@bitget.com
simran@bitget.com
SOURCE Bitget
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.