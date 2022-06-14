Jazeera Paints is Present in 3 Zones in Jeddah Season 2022 as the Main Partner

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints, the leading manufacturer of paints, colors, and construction solutions in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa, strives to engage with the community on multiple levels, not just commercial and economic, but also social and entertainment. As a result, the company is thrilled to sponsor Jeddah Season 2022, with "our good days" as its slogan.

The total number of visitors for the season has surpassed three million across all locations and events. In 60 days, 2800 events will welcome all members of society to participate in recreational, leisure, cultural, artistic, and sporting activities, and events.

The company expressed its delight and excitement to meet and share the joy of the season with the season's visitors via its various social media outlets. As a renowned Saudi brand, Jazeera Paints strives to be present at all national events and seasons, demonstrating what our Saudi industry is capable of.

According to Mr. Abdullah Al-Romaih, the CEO of Jazeera Paints, the company's participation in the various seasons across the country stems from a firm belief in the importance and significance of these seasons on multiple levels. The most important goal is to rekindle interest in these cities' cultural and historical significance. Historic Jeddah is one example of an event that piqued the interest of visitors this season. This zone transported visitors to the heart of Jeddah's old town of AlBalad, revealing a side of Hijazi culture which they were unfamiliar to. Visitors were introduced to a world of heritage and folktales beyond their imaginations through art and cultural events infused with a touch of entertainment.

Jazeera Paints can be found on the Jeddah Season 2022 map in three main zones: City Walk, Jeddah Pier, and Jeddah Art Promenade. These zones' events are geared toward youth and families. Artistic and creative events, such as the "Live Graffiti Mural & Customization Bar," encouraged both artists and the general public to express and engage their artistic side on a live mural, which featured many colors from Jazeera Paints' Color Trend 2022.

The season's entertainment, cultural, artistic, social, and sporting aspects all stem from the Saudi Vision 2030's Quality-of-Life Program. The Vision aspires to establish a strong, thriving, and sustainable economy for the future. In this regard, national companies such as Jazeera Paints' participation in national seasons and events paves the way for them to engage more with their communities in order to localize the industry.

