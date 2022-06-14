Jazeera Paints is Present in 3 Zones in Jeddah Season 2022 as the Main Partner

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints, the leading manufacturer of paints, colors, and construction solutions in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa, strives to engage with the community on multiple levels, not just commercial and economic, but also social and entertainment. As a result, the company is thrilled to sponsor Jeddah Season 2022, with "our good days" as its slogan.
The total number of visitors for the season has surpassed three million across all locations and events. In 60 days, 2800 events will welcome all members of society to participate in recreational, leisure, cultural, artistic, and sporting activities, and events.
The company expressed its delight and excitement to meet and share the joy of the season with the season's visitors via its various social media outlets. As a renowned Saudi brand, Jazeera Paints strives to be present at all national events and seasons, demonstrating what our Saudi industry is capable of.
According to Mr. Abdullah Al-Romaih, the CEO of Jazeera Paints, the company's participation in the various seasons across the country stems from a firm belief in the importance and significance of these seasons on multiple levels. The most important goal is to rekindle interest in these cities' cultural and historical significance. Historic Jeddah is one example of an event that piqued the interest of visitors this season. This zone transported visitors to the heart of Jeddah's old town of AlBalad, revealing a side of Hijazi culture which they were unfamiliar to. Visitors were introduced to a world of heritage and folktales beyond their imaginations through art and cultural events infused with a touch of entertainment.
Jazeera Paints can be found on the Jeddah Season 2022 map in three main zones: City Walk, Jeddah Pier, and Jeddah Art Promenade. These zones' events are geared toward youth and families. Artistic and creative events, such as the "Live Graffiti Mural & Customization Bar," encouraged both artists and the general public to express and engage their artistic side on a live mural, which featured many colors from Jazeera Paints' Color Trend 2022.
The season's entertainment, cultural, artistic, social, and sporting aspects all stem from the Saudi Vision 2030's Quality-of-Life Program. The Vision aspires to establish a strong, thriving, and sustainable economy for the future. In this regard, national companies such as Jazeera Paints' participation in national seasons and events paves the way for them to engage more with their communities in order to localize the industry.
Follow us on https://twitter.com/JPaintsGlobal.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838757/Jazeera_Paints.jpg
SOURCE Jazeera Paints
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.