DIVERSEY'S INSTITUTIONAL DIVISION ANNOUNCES AN ADJUSTMENT IN ENERGY SURCHARGE FOR ITS EUROPEAN BUSINESS

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey Europe Operations B.V. DSEY, a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions, announces plans to adjust the current energy surcharge from 7% to 11.8%, across its Institutional business in Europe. This adjustment will be effective from the 1st of July 2022.
Despite the initiatives introduced to optimize energy usage in daily operations, thereby reducing total costs of operations both for Diversey and its customers, as well as managing the on-going cost pressures from the sustained increase in energy prices, the business portfolio continues to be impacted. Therefore, a modification in line with the energy index is required. This measure has become necessary in order to ensure that Diversey continues to deliver leading hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions to its customers, in line with its organizational mission.
Diversey Europe's Institutional representatives will be in contact with customers to discuss the impact of this additional surcharge.
About Diversey
Diversey's mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.
For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838402/Diversey_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Diversey
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.