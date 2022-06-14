Aker Offshore Wind: Update on Merger with Aker Horizons

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the previous stock exchange announcements by Aker Offshore Wind AS ("Aker Offshore Wind" or "AOW") regarding the contemplated merger with Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons"). The merger will be carried out as a triangular merger whereby AOW will merge with Aker Horizons' wholly-owned subsidiary AH Tretten AS as the surviving entity and Aker Horizons will issue consideration shares.
The creditor notice period for the merger will expire at midnight on Thursday 16 June 2022. Provided that no creditors have objected to the merger by such time, the merger is expected to be completed after close of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Friday 17 June 2022 (the "Effective Date"), which accordingly will be the last day of trading in the AOW shares on Euronext Growth (Oslo).
Eligible shareholders in AOW (other than Aker Horizons) will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker Horizons for each share owned in AOW as of the expiry of the Effective Date, as such shareholder appear in the shareholder register with Euronext Securities Oslo (the "VPS") as at the expiry of two trading days thereafter (the "Record Date"), expected to be Tuesday 21 June 2022.
The consideration shares are expected to be delivered to the eligible shareholders through VPS on or about Wednesday 22 June 2022. Fractions of shares will not be allotted, and the number of consideration shares delivered to each eligible AOW shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Excess shares, which as a result of this round down will not be allotted, will be issued to and sold by DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA. The sales proceeds will be given to Aker Horizons, which will give the sales proceeds further to charity.
Advisors
Pareto Securities AS is engaged as financial adviser to AOW and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal counsel to AOW. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is acting as legal counsel to Aker Horizons.
CONTACT:
Investor contact:
Tom Selwood, +44 (0)7743 502455, tom.selwood@akeroffshorewind.com
Media contact:
Maria Lanza Knudsen, +47 484 42 426, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind--update-on-merger-with-aker-horizons,c3584758
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.