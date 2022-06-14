Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: North America to Occupy 58% Market Share| Driven by Increase in Adoption of Renewable Energy| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy as a service (EaaS) market size is expected to grow by USD 19.04 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 20.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the energy as a service (EaaS) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growing demand for electricity from end-users, including commercial buildings, will facilitate the energy as a service (EaaS) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Drivers

The increase in the adoption of renewable energy is a major factor driving the global energy-as-a-service (EaaS) market share growth. Continuous growth in global energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies for power generation using sustainable sources are promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Continuous growth in global energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies for power generation using sustainable sources are promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. The government is shifting its focus from conventional sources of fuel to renewables to reduce the emission of hazardous gases that have an adverse impact on the environment. As part of clean energy initiatives, several countries are using fuels such as electricity and hydrogen fuels in the transportation sector. The EaaS model helps companies to procure electricity from different suppliers so that total energy costs can be reduced.

Furthermore, companies can procure the renewable energy that they want without having the associated capital expense of equipment purchases, and this enables them to make significant savings in terms of capital expenditures. Therefore, the growing dependence on renewable energy sources will have a positive impact on the adoption of the EaaS model and is likely to drive the growth of the global Energy as a Service (EaaS) market during the forecast period.

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Trends

The increasing adoption of microgrids is another factor supporting the global energy-as-a-service (EaaS) market share growth. Microgrids have emerged as a solution to resolve inconsistencies in grid infrastructure and performance. Moreover, microgrids use solar and wind energy sources to generate power, which is one of the major factors driving their adoption amid rising environmental concerns.

Microgrids have emerged as a solution to resolve inconsistencies in grid infrastructure and performance. Moreover, microgrids use solar and wind energy sources to generate power, which is one of the major factors driving their adoption amid rising environmental concerns. Microgrids play a critical role in protecting consumers from power outages and ensuring energy security. The two traditional mechanisms for microgrid development are self-financed construction and operation of microgrid and appointing a third party to construct and operate the microgrid.

Both models will incur a development and operational burden on the institutions, businesses, or organizations that are hosting the microgrid. To minimize the burden on the host of microgrids, a third model called EaaS was created. Through this model, customers can obtain the benefits of microgrids by contracting services instead of purchasing an entire power plant. The adoption of microgrids is increasing owing to their benefits such as reliable and continuous power supply. Due to such reasons, a rise in the installation of microgrids is expected to drive the global Energy as a Service (EaaS) market during the forecast period.

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Vendor Analysis

The energy as a service (EaaS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Ameresco Inc.

Enel Spa

ENGIE SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Panasonic Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Industrial - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Procurement - size and forecast 2020-2025

Storage - size and forecast 2020-2025

Management and optimization - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

