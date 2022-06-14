Malvika Dekhane announces the release of 'Isha and the Hedgerow-Folk'

New book tells the story of how an 11-year-old girl and the hedgerow-folk were able to solve their problems together

NAGPUR, India, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Malvika Dekhane wanted to write a novella for kids dealing with adventure and focusing on less-tackled subjects in the ecology-hedgerows and the animals living therein. She wanted to highlight their contribution and their plight. It is for this reason she writes "Isha and the Hedgerow-Folk" (published by Partridge India), a story that revolves around one girl and the hedgerow-folk and how they were able to solve their problems together. It also stresses the importance of family, family values and love for nature.

While returning from a vacation, Isha, an 11-year-old girl and her family meets an accident. Several mishaps follow which include her parent Rajeshwari going into coma; granny Indi suddenly slipping into deep sleep; an attempt on Isha's life; the kidnapping of her baby brother Neil, to mention a few. A foul play is suspected. Who is behind all this? A very disturbed Isha meets the hedgerow-folks and befriends them. They unite to investigate. However, the situation worsens when the villains want to oust the family from their house. The villains also want to remove the hedgerow and make the hedgerow-folk homeless. How do Isha and the hedgerow-folk deal with the grim situation?

"In recent years, I have seen hedgerows of many offices being replaced by brick and cement walls. Nowadays, many apartments and houses too are following suit. This green element of the landscape is disappearing fast. I also realized that the fate of the tiny animals, birds and insects that called hedgerows their home was sealed. Destroying a hedge meant destroying this small ecosystem. The social and environmental fabric is becoming frayed. The future generation is going to suffer. It is high time we mend this fabric. This book, without being preachy, will give some guidelines to put things on track," Dekhane says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Dekhane answers, "Never give up. Be kind and helpful. One small step can also help in saving the ecosystem. Animals too have feelings. Don't cage birds." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.partridgepublishing.com/en-in/bookstore/bookdetails/838738-isha-and-the-hedgerow-folk

About the Author

Malvika Dekhane has authored more than 40 books for children. She has won several prestigious awards. She writes on variety of topics including science, adventure, environment, with the main aim of entertaining and enriching, imparting knowledge, imbibing positive values and inspiring change. Some books converted in Braille and audio books.

