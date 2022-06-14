New book shares the author's life with German shepherd dogs

Pamela J. Brink announces publication of 'My Love Affair with German Shepherd Dogs'

PRESCOTT, Ariz., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pamela J. Brink's new vivid narrative titled "My Love Affair with German Shepherd Dogs" (published by Archway Publishing) shares her experiences as a breeder and trainer as she reveals the personalities and behaviors of the beloved animals that touched her life.

Brink begins by detailing her early years in the Philippines where she came to love animals in general, her three-year imprisonment under Japanese guards, and later her life in the United States and Canada as she welcomed German shepherds into her home and transformed not just their lives, but also her own in the process. While revealing the very different personalities and behaviors of her dogs over the years, Brink also divulges how she eventually became a breeder and trainer who produced beautiful dogs to show professionally.

"For those unfamiliar with breeding, showing and training it is a look inside the life," Brink says. "For those who have bred, trained and shown their dogs, they can relate."

"My Love Affair with German Shepherd Dogs" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Love-Affair-German-Shepherd-Dogs-ebook/dp/B09K4HVHYR.

About the Author

Pamela J. Brink is a retired professor who taught nursing in universities in the United States and Canada. She has lived with German shepherds her entire life, and has been a breeder, obedience and rally trainer, exhibitor, and an active participant in the world of dog showing. "My Love Affair with German Shepherd Dogs" is her sixth book. Brink's other books include: "Advanced Design in Nursing Research," "Basic Steps in Planning Nursing Research," "Only by the Grace of God," "Patientology: Toward the Study of Patients" and "An Academic Nurse's Tale."

