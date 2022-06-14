A spiritual guide written for the inquisitive soul searching for solutions to everyday life

NeNe Nelson announces publication of 'The Bible Is Broken...Down'

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by an online survey that reported "Fewer teenagers and young adults read or show interest in the Bible in today's time," NeNe Nelson became curious as to why and wanted to help change that. Her new book, "The Bible Is Broken...Down" (published by Archway Publishing), is a spiritual guide that is written in a way that makes the Bible fun and easy to read and understand and less daunting for those seeking comfort and peace from within its pages.

The book encourages individuals to read the Bible for their own benefit and enlightenment. It understands that reading the Bible can be a difficult and daunting task; therefore, it was written for the purpose of taking away some of those road blocks — too hard to read, too many ancient words, can't make sense of it, or for any of the many other reasons given to avoid it. Hopefully this innovative approach will help those who find it difficult to get through the Bible with pleasure and ease.

"While the world is full of natural beauty and many loving, giving and thoughtful people, those attributes are overshadowed by the despair, the devastation, the destruction, and the misery, to say the least, that bombards this world today on so many levels," Nelson says. "'The Bible is Broken . . . Down' is meant to be a comforter and healer in these trying times."

"The Bible Is Broken...Down" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Bible-Broken-Down-NeNe-Nelson-ebook/dp/B09Y8KXKCC.

"The Bible Is Broken...Down"

By NeNe Nelson

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 1,048 pages | ISBN 9781665719766

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 1,048 pages | ISBN 9781665719742

E-Book | 1,048 pages | ISBN 9781665719759

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

NeNe Nelson grew up in a city in the Southern region of the United States where a large percentage of the people in that region practiced only one faith — the Christian faith. However, as a child she found it confusing that there were so many versions of the Christian faith — Anglican, Episcopal, Assembly of God, Baptist, Lutheran, Catholic, Methodist, Presbyterian, and the list goes on. She often pondered why so many different versions of Christianity existed — not to mention other religions outside of Christianity. Wanting to know how one chose one religion over another and how so many different versions of truth existed, she set out to investigate them all. That's how "The Bible Is Broken . . . Down" was created.

