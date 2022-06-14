GrowSpan Builds New Cannabis Cultivation Facility with Impressive Tech

GrowSpan recently built a state-of-the-art cannabis production facility that was outfitted with all the tools and equipment required to produce high-quality cannabis.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Oklahoma, GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures recently constructed a new state-of the-art cannabis cultivation facility. The 120' x 315' greenhouse will span nine gutter-connected bays and feature nearly 40,000 square feet of fully automated growing space.

"Our greenhouse design team worked tediously for months to develop the design for this hi-tech greenhouse," said Rebecca Alicea, Greenhouse Sales Manager for GrowSpan. "It includes a custom control package, irrigation and a top-of-the-line TAVA moving table system, which will help our grower achieve maximum control and labor efficiency."

GrowSpan's greenhouses combine the energy savings of sun grown cannabis with the precision control of indoor facilities and can be designed around an operation's specific needs, no matter how small or large the detail. Growers benefit from a one-stop shopping experience, including integration of the latest automation technology to allow for thorough management over a growing environment.

"This facility falls comfortably within GrowSpan's portfolio of projects in terms of size and complexity," continued Alicea. "Our greenhouse designers are highly trained, experienced cultivators dedicated to designing innovative greenhouse solutions for any climate and application."

After working previously with GrowSpan's senior Greenhouse Designer, the facility's head grower enlisted GrowSpan to carry out the new project. GrowSpan's reputable designers and their commitment to customer experience allow them to build lasting relationships, as well as offer continued assistance, even after a project's completion.

"GrowSpan is dedicated to helping our customers with all of their projects, past, present and future," said Alicea. "We find that our honest, thorough approach to quoting, devoted greenhouse designers and excellent manufacturing and construction teams ensure that our customers have a great experience from the first phone call, all the way through to the completion of a finished product."

GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures has been providing high-quality cultivation solutions since 1979. With everything from expansive commercial greenhouses to compact hobby structures, as well as an impressive catalog featuring over 30,000 products, GrowSpan is every growers' horticultural destination. GrowSpan offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for greenhouse projects with in-house design, installation and financing services.

For more information on GrowSpan's industry-leading greenhouses, visit http://www.GrowSpan.com or call 877.835.9996.

