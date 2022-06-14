Charles Murray's newly released "The Little Pine Cone" is a sweet tale of the unexpected destiny for a curious little pine cone

"The Little Pine Cone" from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Murray is a delightful children's tale that follows a pine cone's journey from growth to becoming a treasured memento.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Pine Cone": a sweet story of how the little things in life can bring great joy. "The Little Pine Cone" is the creation of published author Charles Murray, a veteran of the United States Army. Murray retired after forty-five years at the same company within the banking industry as a portfolio manager and mutual fund manager.

Murray shares, "Our family lived in a small town in southwest Alabama. The midsize house sat in the middle of a three‐acre lot with about forty large pine trees. My job as early as I could remember was to pick up all the pine cones that fell because my dad didn't want them all cut up when he mowed the lawn.

"Eventually, I left home and got married. After my parents died, I inherited the old home and decided to keep it. But the pine cones continued to fall, and it was still necessary to pick them up before mowing the lawn.

"One day, I noticed this cute little pine cone about half the size of the others. I noticed it was perfectly formed. For some reason, I decided to take it home and put it in my den. Within a day or so, I felt the little pine cone might have a story to tell, and here it is. The little pine cone will be part of our Christmas decorations for years to come."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Murray's new book is a heartwarming story of the unanticipated destiny that awaits a hopeful pine cone.

Consumers can purchase "The Little Pine Cone" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Little Pine Cone," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing