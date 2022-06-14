Men associated with animal cruelty are found dead across European cities

Len Camarda announces the release of 'TORO'

BEAUFORT, S.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the release of "The Seventh Treasure" and "Prey of the Falcon," Len Camarda announces his return to the publishing scene with the release of "TORO" (published by AuthorHouse), his third conspiracy-solving novel.

Men involved in activities and sports that are associated with cruelty to animals are found dead, each ravaged in the dead of night by the very animals their activities promulgate. There are no witnesses.

Mercedes Garcia of Spain's National Police Force and her husband Gino Cerone, now a Detective Chief Superintendent of Interpol gained notoriety by unraveling unfathomable conspiracies, first to convert Spain into an Islamic monarchy and then to find and return kidnapped women, taken from universities throughout Europe. Those successes are challenged with a new crime wave sweeping across Europe.

In each city, working with local police and supported by the resources of the Interpol, Garcia and Cerone's investigation leads them to certain animal rights organizations with possible motives. Persons of interest are identified, but in every case, perfect alibies bring the investigation to a standstill. Can they break this series of perfect alibis, or is the battle lost?

"In this book, the reader is exposed to an environment where cruelty to animals is so commonplace in many societies, from bullfighting, horse racing, greyhound dog racing and the use of animals in medical and pharmaceutical research. Further, the reader is brought into the innermost workings of police agencies in the cities where the crimes have been committed, and the tireless passion of those dedicated to the protection of animals." Camarda says, when asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "I want them to be enlightened about animal abuses involving sports, like horse racing and greyhound racing, as well as the passion of the investigators---across several countries----in trying to solve this mystery, when all suspects have perfect alibies."

As with his previous novels, sales, and royalties for "TORO" will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Project and the local Humane Association. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838541-toro and http://www.lencamarda.com

"TORO"

By Len Camarda

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 294 pages | ISBN 9781665549622

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 294 pages | ISBN 9781665549639

E-Book | 294 pages | ISBN 9781665549752

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

A 40-year business career, mostly internationally, took Len Camarda around the world, including working and living in Panama, Holland and Spain with his wife and daughter. Living abroad was truly life-changing, experiencing different cultures, awesome vistas and creating friendships that have endured for more than 30 years. Originally, from New York, Camarda, his wife and two toy poodles — Demi Tazza and Cappuccino — live in the low country of South Carolina.

