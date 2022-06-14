Bestselling author shares her journey with breast cancer and empowers readers to overcome difficulties with mindfulness in her inspiring book

Health-and-wellness journalist, Sharon Brock, supplies the necessary tools to become emotionally resilient during cancer treatment in 'The LOVEE Method'

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bestselling author Sharon Brock has released her book, "The LOVEE Method: 5 Mindfulness Practices for the Journey of Breast Cancer (published by Balboa Press)." In this teaching memoir, Brock shares her journey with breast cancer and how she uses mindfulness meditation to navigate this difficult time. In the teaching chapters, Brock provides practical mindfulness tools for emotional wellbeing during times of uncertainty. The memoir chapters offer hope, encouragement, and inspiration and reminds readers that they are not alone in their struggle with cancer.

After being diagnosed at the age of 44 with breast cancer, an illness affecting roughly 300,000 US women a year, Brock felt a calling to help other women. As a health-and-wellness journalist and certified mindfulness teacher, Brock wondered how many of these women had a mindfulness practice or other mental health tools to handle this challenging time with emotional resilience, which ultimately led her to write this book.

The LOVEE Method is a five-step mindfulness tool that individuals can use to cultivate emotional resilience and process difficult emotions, such as anxiety, anger or depression. The meditation practices of LOVEE (Label, Observe, Value, Embrace and Equanimity) are scientifically proven to reduce stress and help practitioners develop self-compassion and inner strength.

The memoir chapters of this book are powerful and uplifting and allow the reader to learn these mindfulness practices through a compelling story. With honesty, courage and humor, Brock weaves these practices into the emotional rollercoaster of her cancer journey – from facing the fear of death at diagnosis, experiencing drastic physical changes during chemotherapy, as well as how the illness affects her finances, her relationships and her spiritual growth. Her engaging vulnerability makes this book not only a practical guide but also a comforting source of support for women with cancer. By sharing her personal story and the practices that helped her cope, Brock hopes to empower readers with hopeful insight and mindfulness tools backed by neuroscience.

"The LOVEE Method" has received numerous praises:

"A graceful and beautiful book for those enduring breast cancer treatment. Sharon Brock will hold your hand, soothe your soul, calm your emotions and lift your spirits as you move through your healing and recovery." – Katherine Woodward Thomas, New York Times Bestselling Author of "Calling in 'The One'" and "Conscious Uncoupling"

"This is a personal and inspiring book that is perfect for your bedside table. The mindfulness teachings are practical, and the memoir will speak to you like a wise and caring friend. Offering hope and tools for inner strength, this book is a godsend for anyone going through breast cancer." – Marci Shimoff, New York Times Bestselling Author of "Happy for No Reason" and "Chicken Soup for the Woman's Soul"

Ultimately, "The LOVEE Method" uniquely highlights the powerful intersections of science and spirituality. Brock's story serves as evidence that Eastern modalities and Western medicine can work together for optimal healing. With the help of The LOVEE Method, Brock grew stronger and wiser through her journey, and with this book, she hopes to help other women to experience this same awakening.

About the Author

Sharon Brock is a certified mindfulness facilitator trained at the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center. She is also a health-and-wellness journalist with a master's degree from Columbia University. Brock teaches mindfulness courses online, at corporations and studios and with private clients. She currently lives in Los Angeles. To learn more, please visit http://www.sharonbrockmindfulness.com and connect with her on Instagram and Facebook.

