Cindy Smith's newly released "Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory" is a heart-wrenching journey of healing following significant losses.

"Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Smith offers readers a message of hope for life after a loss and the strength one can draw from leaning into God's mercy.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory": a heartfelt message of comfort during life's trials. "Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory" is the creation of published author Cindy Smith.

Smith shares, "Grace through Grief is the encouraging story of how the author continues to overcome traumatic loss incurred by murder, suicide, and tragic, unexpected death.

"The accounting of multiple losses in a short period and how her faith continues to lead her to allow God to bring beauty from the ashes. In the midst of any and every trial, His grace is enough, and His power is made perfect in our weakness.

"Desiring to share her story to encourage others is what led to the writing of this book."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Smith's new book will resonate with many who have suffered significant losses.

Smith's kindness and story of healing is a welcome message for those struggling to navigate the grieving process.

