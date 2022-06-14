ñol

Cindy Smith's newly released "Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory" is a heart-wrenching journey of healing following significant losses.

by PRNewswire
June 14, 2022 12:00 AM | 2 min read

"Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Smith offers readers a message of hope for life after a loss and the strength one can draw from leaning into God's mercy.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory": a heartfelt message of comfort during life's trials. "Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory" is the creation of published author Cindy Smith.

Smith shares, "Grace through Grief is the encouraging story of how the author continues to overcome traumatic loss incurred by murder, suicide, and tragic, unexpected death.

"The accounting of multiple losses in a short period and how her faith continues to lead her to allow God to bring beauty from the ashes. In the midst of any and every trial, His grace is enough, and His power is made perfect in our weakness.

"Desiring to share her story to encourage others is what led to the writing of this book."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Smith's new book will resonate with many who have suffered significant losses.

Smith's kindness and story of healing is a welcome message for those struggling to navigate the grieving process.

Consumers can purchase"Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Grace through Grief: My Story, His Glory," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

