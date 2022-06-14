Sherman Bishop's newly released "It Takes Two" is a moving story of faith, family, and trusting in God's plan that explores the author's military career and beyond

"It Takes Two" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherman Bishop is a compelling memoir that examines key moments in the author's life that have shaped a life of faith and compassion.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It Takes Two": a heartfelt autobiographical work. "It Takes Two" is the creation of published author Sherman Bishop, a loving husband who grew up in Cloverdale, Virginia, a small town northeast of Roanoke in Southwest Virginia. After high school, he joined the Air Force and retired after twenty-two years

Bishop shares, "This story is about Sherman from his beginning until his present day. It began with his air force career, his first girlfriend, then finding his relationship with God, which gave his life structure and led him to meet his first wife. It also includes their travels in the military and raising two children. In 1980, Sherman lost his first wife of fourteen years. The loss was devastating and just about took his life. After six months, he met his second wife, got married, and adopted her two children. As a team, they finished his air force career and worked at the ministry while stationed in Austin, Texas. After retiring, he and his wife and four children returned to San Antonio and started another church work. Through trials and rough experiences, it would take two committed people with a relationship to God and dedication to each other to make this journey."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherman Bishop's new book explores the challenges and victories of life from losing a beloved wife to rebuilding and moving forward.

Bishop shares an encouraging message of hope within the pages of this celebration of a life lived in faith.

Consumers can purchase "It Takes Two" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

