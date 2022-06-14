Warrensburg High School Completes Sports Facility Upgrades with Full Suite of AstroTurf® Corporation Products

The Warrensburg High School Tigers will play on top-of-the-line athletic surfaces thanks to a series of new sports facility upgrades at the school. The school opted for AstroTurf® Corporation products across the board. AstroTurf Corporation is a trailblazer in the synthetic turf industry, and with top brands for every type of sports surface under its umbrella – AstroTurf® fields, Rekortan track, Laykold tennis courts, and SYNLawn landscaping – it offers a full suite of products for high schools, colleges, parks, and professional sports facilities.

DALTON, Ga., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Warrensburg High School Tigers will play on top-of-the-line athletic surfaces thanks to a series of new sports facility upgrades at the school. Warrensburg High School has completed six installation projects, and can now claim to offer student-athletes some of the highest-quality facilities in Missouri.

The school opted for AstroTurf® Corporation products across the board. AstroTurf Corporation is a trailblazer in the synthetic turf industry, and with top brands for every type of sports surface under its umbrella – AstroTurf® fields, Rekortan track, Laykold tennis courts, and SYNLawn landscaping – it offers a full suite of products for high schools, colleges, parks, and professional sports facilities.

Warrensburg High School installed all four of AstroTurf Corporation's products through six different installations, including a stunning SYNLawn® synthetic grass installation at the entrance of the football stadium. All of the products were installed by Mid-America Sports Construction, one of the nation's leading field contractors for sports fields and sports complexes.

"It's rare to have all of these products in the same place and to do them all pretty quickly. It's been a great project," says Brock Wilson, Marketing and Sales Manager at Mid-America Sports Construction.

"We did the football and track projects in 2021. Before we were finished, we started talking about the baseball and softball and tennis courts."

The new football field, which was installed in March of 2021, is an AstroTurf® RootZone 3D3 Trionic Blend 52 turf system. One of AstroTurf's most popular products, the 3D Series comes with the innovative RootZone, a texturized layer of fibers that draw down to encapsulate the infill. This design results in less infill migration and better shock absorbency. The RootZone has also been shown in independent testing to improve safety by reducing the torque transmitted to the lower part of the body.

"Our athletes and coaches love the playability of AstroTurf fields," said Keith Chapman, athletic director for Warrensburg High School. " The consistent surface has allowed our programs to compete daily on the new installations."

The school chose the Rekortan BSS Basemat for the new track encircling the field. It's a 13mm impermeable track system with an encapsulated wear layer and textured structural polyurethane for enhanced longevity.

The new Warrensburg running surface also features Rekortan's SMART technology embedded in the track. The technology is unique, with magnetic gates embedded in the track connecting to a sensor or smartphone worn by the runner. This provides competitive athletes and coaches with advanced diagnostic information on force, agility, speed and endurance.

The SMART app connects to the track and gives amateur runners distance, time/split times and interval data for speed and steps, which encourages them to run more and improve their fitness. The SMART app is free so every facility can offer the SMART experience to their clubs and community.

In early 2022, Mid-America Sports Construction installed new baseball and softball fields for the Warrensburg Tigers. The ball fields were upgraded to AstroTurf's Diamond Series Diamond Blend OPS turf systems. These fields feature nylon in the base paths and infield to create realistic sliding distances and a combination of specialized fibers and customizable infill ratios for incredible durability.

Warrensburg High School didn't stop there, ensuring all of the school's athletes are able to play on premium-quality surfaces. For the tennis courts, they installed the Laykold Advantage system on top of post-tension concrete. The tennis court is an acrylic surface designed to create a consistent feel. The surface is environmentally friendly and 100% free of harmful materials.

The newly updated facilities are a source of pride for the Warrensburg community, who now get to enjoy season after season of football games, track events, baseball and softball games, tennis matches, and more, surrounded by state-of-the-art AstroTurf®-branded products.

About AstroTurf®

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.

About Mid-America Sports Construction

Mid-America Sports Construction is located in Lee's Summit, MO. Our team brings the Midwestern values we hold close to every project throughout the United States. For the past 20 years, we have staked our claim in the sports construction industry; growing into the nation's preeminent field contractor of natural and synthetic turf sports fields as well as sports complexes. Our natural and synthetic grass installations for athletic fields offer a quality of construction and project management that is unrivaled in our industry.

About Rekortan:

Designed for the current day athlete, the Rekortan track system is a diverse, world-class series of polyurethane running tracks that are unmatched in quality and performance. The Rekortan debut in 1969 revolutionized the track world with quality and innovation, forever crowning our systems as "the fast tracks." Rekortan is part of the SportGroup, arguably the largest sports surfacing company in the world.

About Laykold

Laykold Manufactured by APT, is Sport Group's, the worlds largest sport surfacing company, global court brand. It is the choice of premier tennis facilities and major events across the world, including the US Open, the Miami Open (since 1985), the Western Southern Open, the Canadian Open, the Dallas Open, Fed Cups, and Davis Cups. The Laykold range includes a wide variety of hard court, and cushion court systems to meet the needs of the modern players and athlete. Laykold is the only court brand with gel technology, these courts provide greater force reduction and are made from 60% renewal materials.

About SYNLawn

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America with locations worldwide and offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 100 distributors seamlessly combines responsible environmental stewardship through industry-leading innovations. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass.

