Shernika Danielle Webster's newly released "The Lord Is My Shepherd" is an engaging collection of spiritually-based writings

"The Lord Is My Shepherd: Thank You, God, for Choosing Me while I Was Choosing You!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shernika Danielle Webster will bring inspiration and a message of hope through careful reflection and poetic verse.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lord Is My Shepherd: Thank You, God, for Choosing Me while I Was Choosing You!": a heartfelt celebration of faith. "The Lord Is My Shepherd: Thank You, God, for Choosing Me while I Was Choosing You!" is the creation of published author Shernika Danielle Webster, a loving mother who was born and raised in Arkansas.

Webster shares, "Hello, readers! Have you ever been in a place in life where you had no one to talk to? Have you ever felt like you don't amount to anything? Have you ever felt as if you're not going to make it through tough situations that we all sometimes face in our lives daily? Yeah, so have I.

"This book was written by me (Shernika Webster) led by God and inspired by different experiences that I have been through and overcome with the help of Our Father God. Thank You, Father.

"It is motivating, inspiring, and poetic. This book also shows how good God is and how God can and will show up in your life. If God can and will do it for me, then God can and will do it for you! Glory! Hallelujah!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shernika Danielle Webster's new book will challenge and encourage readers as they reflect on the important messages found within.

Webster offers readers a personal and empowering arrangement of writings in hopes of helping others along their spiritual journey.

Consumers can purchase "The Lord Is My Shepherd: Thank You, God, for Choosing Me while I Was Choosing You!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Lord Is My Shepherd: Thank You, God, for Choosing Me while I Was Choosing You!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing