Harmonie Vandewarker's newly released "If I Could Be a Dinosaur" is a sweet tale of an imaginative little boy with a love of dinosaurs

by PRNewswire
June 14, 2022 12:00 AM | 1 min read

"If I Could Be a Dinosaur" from Christian Faith Publishing author Harmonie Vandewarker is a charming narrative for young readers that finds a little boy musing on the possibilities of being a dinosaur.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If I Could Be a Dinosaur": a fun and lighthearted tale of imagination. "If I Could Be a Dinosaur" is the creation of published author Harmonie Vandewarker, a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and wife who was born and raised in Oregon.

Vandewarker shares, "If I Could Be a Dinosaur is about a little boy who imagines being different dinosaurs and going on great adventures! It's easy to read, and it's fun. I was inspired to write this book for my four-year-old grandson, Gunner, who thinks he's a T-Rex! This is a great book for all children."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harmonie Vandewarker's new book offers a delightful message of the power of one's imagination for beginner readers.

Vandewarker shares a charming tale with darling illustrations for the entertainment and enjoyment of all.

Consumers can purchase "If I Could Be a Dinosaur" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "If I Could Be a Dinosaur," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: booksPublishing/Information ServicesPress Releases