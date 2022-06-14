Ekpo Bassey's newly released "The Misunderstood" is a compelling argument for trusting in God and following the tenets set forth in scripture

"The Misunderstood" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ekpo Bassey is an enjoyable discussion of faith and the human condition that explores God's word and hope for mankind.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Misunderstood": a potent reminder of the comfort one can draw from biblical study. "The Misunderstood" is the creation of published author Ekpo Bassey, a dedicated husband and father who grew up in Calabar, Nigeria, before moving to the United States in 1973 at twenty-seven years of age. Bassey is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology and Touro College.

Bassey shares, "From the Garden of Eden, where blaming games originated and through that, our God has been misunderstood. This is the main theme of this book, that we see how God is viewed as the originator of our problems. In reality, He is there to protect and save us from all unrighteousness. The problem we have is that we do not exercise the patience to wait on God's timing on whatever circumstances that we are challenged with. Therefore, we then apply human reasoning to our circumstances instead of viewing things in God's perspective. To borrow my spiritual father Charles Stanley's saying, we should obey God and leave all consequences to Him. If we learn to trust God and obey Him, even if it doesn't seem favorable to our human reasoning, we are positioned to be successful. I have a strong confidence in the Lord that this book will open the eyes of people to see that God is a loving Father to all."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ekpo Bassey's new book will encourage and challenge believers as they consider the reflective text within.

Bassey shares in hopes of helping others to establish and nurture a deeper connection with their faith and in turn to trust in God wholeheartedly.

Consumers can purchase "The Misunderstood" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Misunderstood," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing