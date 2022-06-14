Severiano Salas Jr.'s newly released "Spiritual Treatment for the Troubled Soul" is an uplifting message of hope for those struggling with mental illness

"Spiritual Treatment for the Troubled Soul" from Christian Faith Publishing author Severiano Salas Jr. is a personal and reflective look into the author's experiences and hope for others who have faced similar challenges.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Treatment for the Troubled Soul": a heartfelt message of God's promise. "Spiritual Treatment for the Troubled Soul" is the creation of published author Severiano Salas Jr.
Salas shares, "This book applies spiritual words to help the troubled soul. It has a story about how the author came to believe that telling the truth all the time did not hurt as bad as the fistfight he had as a young man. The author is not scared of anyone, so why should telling the truth be any different?"
The author's special prayer is a blend of humbling statements that have helped him through the years of tangled and twisted mental thoughts. The author's special prayer has saved his life from the delusions that mental illness and alcohol bring to a person. The formula for reality keeps the author in real time and focused.
"This book will help you too. It is of a spiritual nature. It is hard to put into words exactly how it works. That is the nature of the spirit. We know in ourselves the spirit as we know what honey tastes like. You can feel the spirit in you as you can taste the sweetness of honey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Severiano Salas Jr.'s new book will encourage readers to consider the message of God's comfort found within.
Salas shares in hopes of helping others overcome the challenges and uncertainties that come along with mental illness so those affected can lead fruitful and comfortable lives.
Consumers can purchase "Spiritual Treatment for the Troubled Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spiritual Treatment for the Troubled Soul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
