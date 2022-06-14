Lynne Fox's newly released "Unveiling the Ruse" is a fascinating discussion of philosophical constructs

"Unveiling the Ruse" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynne Fox is an articulate examination of the diametrically opposed creation versus evolution controversy and what, if any, overlap may exist.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unveiling the Ruse": a collective reflection on where creation came from. "Unveiling the Ruse" is the creation of published author Lynne Fox.
Fox shares, "Two-thousand years ago, the apostle Peter wrote in his second epistle that in the last days, people would 'scoff' at the notion of Christ's second coming. He also wrote that the same would be willingly ignorant of the creator God who made the universe, and of the Genesis flood that overtook the entire world.
"True to Peter's prophecy, Charles Darwin's theory of evolution has replaced the biblical account of man's origins, and the global cataclysm to which Noah was witness has been reduced to a fable. However, the candor of Genesis is beginning to emerge as scientists find evidences in geology, paleontology, and genetics painting a different picture than naturalism; the same substances which are crowned as scientific proofs of deep time and of goo-to-you evolution showcase the very catastrophe and the account of creation that secular academia aims to censor.
"Following evidence of the supernatural acting upon the natural, one discovers both God and his adversary in their conflict over man. But the Word of God has revealed its predetermined end, and it may come sooner than many would expect.
"Inversely, we might have little reason to fear archaic ideas – let the Judeo-Christian God be a bygone already, some say. With our knowledge increasing exponentially, our future is bright. As scientists unlock the secrets of DNA and develop technology beyond our forefathers' wildest dreams, humankind may even have a shot at achieving immortality one day, leaving worries of heaven and hell behind. And considering the vastness of the universe in which we hope to expand, there could be intelligent life already among the stars that might one day make contact and aid us in our aspirations – or, this is all just part of the ruse."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynne Fox's new book is an enjoyable and thought-provoking overview of the author's personal thoughts and study of how the world came to be.
Fox shares that her work is intended as a "synopsis of curiosities" that led her to trust in God's Word.
Consumers can purchase "Unveiling the Ruse" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Unveiling the Ruse," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
