Dominic Murgido's newly released "In a Heartbeat: A Tale of Reflection, Faith, Hope, and Resilience" shares a heartfelt look into one man's grief journey

"In a Heartbeat: A Tale of Reflection, Faith, Hope, and Resilience" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dominic Murgido is a thoughtful discussion of the challenges and setbacks that occur along the road of overcoming a significant loss.

Murgido shares, "In a Heartbeat documents a tale of a grief journey like no other concerning the fatal vehicular accident that took the life of a mother and wife while she was on her way to work to the horror, challenges, and thoughts experienced by her husband as he navigated through his new life without her. This sudden unexpected death of his spouse caused by a distracted driver shocked family, friends, and the community to the core. Follow his path of uncertainty as the author begins to cope with the loss of his soul mate through time and ask questions that there are no answers to.

"In a Heartbeat follows a grief time line through heartache and sorrow that began more than a decade ago. The author discusses topics that include choices, risks, regrets, triggers, signs, and resilience. He also provides insight through the sharing of actual entries from his personal journal while experiencing the grieving process.

"In a Heartbeat details the companionship and support of his wife's dog, Hal, that comforted and consoled him throughout his life without her. After years of therapy, support groups, and multiple moves, the author was grateful that Hal was present to help him through choices made and risks taken in an attempt to move forward. As time moved on, another painful loss plummets him into a downward spiral of rekindling grief. The author begins a second grief journey requiring additional help and support to pull him through this new reality that he must acknowledge and accept as he continues on with his life.

"In a Heartbeat: A Tale of Reflection, Faith, Hope, and Resilience explains the adversity one man faced after losing the love of his life. Relying on faith and hope, he is guided toward survival through self-discovery. While praying and hoping for a positive life change, the author searches for comfort, peace, and grace in his new beginning of life's journey and realizes that the only way to move forward was through prayer, forgiveness, and helping others."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dominic Murgido's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers experience the significant impact death inflicts.

Murgido's honest and raw discussion shares both the unfortunate reality of loss and practical guidance on how to navigate the grief process.

