Joseph Scanavino's newly released "One of the Seeds" is an engaging family history that explores the lives of the Scanavino family from the early 1900s

"One of the Seeds" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Scanavino is an enjoyable biographical work that offers a unique perspective on the slow abandonment of a mining town and how that affected a determined family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One of the Seeds": an engaging and historically rich examination of family, faith, and farming. "One of the Seeds" is the creation of published author Joseph Scanavino, a dedicated husband and grandfather who served for twenty-three years in the United States Navy before going on to working in the Juvenile Services field.
Scanavino shares, "While the former gold rush town Bodie was becoming a ghost town, the early Scanavino family was busy earning their American dream on a farm they called the Goat Ranch. The adult Scanavino children worked to keep the roads open and the lights on for the Bodie watchman. Eventually, Bodie was abandoned, including the Goat Ranch, except for a caretaker to preserve and protect the property.
"This is a grandson's memoir and story about the early Scanavino family who sold potatoes and hay to the declining mining town of Bodie during the early 1900s. The Scanavino family lived on a farm they called the Goat Ranch, located on the Bodie–Lundy road, eight miles north of Mono Lake, California. My grandparents, Giuseppe and Maria Scanavino, were pioneers in Mono County farming and pathfinders of education in northern Mono Lake basin and within the eastern district of historic ghost town Bodie near Bridgeport and Lee Vining, California. The grandson's story reveals how the Scanavino family lived in relation to the history of Bodie and Mono County during the late 1890s and early 1900s."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Scanavino's new book offers an entertaining and nostalgic look into the past.
Scanavino offers readers a compelling discussion of family memories and local heritage for the enjoyment and education of current generations.
Consumers can purchase "One of the Seeds" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "One of the Seeds," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
