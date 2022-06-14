Dean Brior's newly released "The Soth Initiative: Book 2: Fallout" is a captivating journey that shares the story of those on a mission to share the truth

"The Soth Initiative: Book 2: Fallout" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dean Brior is an intriguing book about truth, power, resistance to the light, overcoming the darkness, and the power of God living in everyday people.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Soth Initiative: Book 2: Fallout": a gripping and adventurous novel about the relatives of the people Jesus healed and the DNA changes that gave them and their families powers and gifts passed down through the ages. The SOTH are facing a dark force— the Cleansing Group, who are resisting the great awakening and threatening to eliminate the SOTH and the truth they plan to share with the world. "The SOTH Initiative: Book 2: Fallout" is part of a series from award winning author Dean Brior. Dean uses extensive archeological research of the cities in the book and combines that with fictional drama and intrigue to draw the reader in and share the biblical truths that will challenge and encourage everyone who goes on the journey with the characters.

The book opens with the following scene:

"He knew they were being followed, but the trailing van stayed back far enough so as not to be seen. Steven had expected somebody to be watching, somebody was always watching the church. Now he had to lose them or forfeit one of the world's greatest treasures. His team had just loaded the Ark of the Covenant, the Ark, from underneath the old church where it had been stored for such a time as this. Steven knew the church had been scanned and X-rayed throughout the years, with a mock-up of the Ark standing there, but most people believed the real Ark was not contained in the old church in Aksum, Ethiopia. What they didn't know is that the real Ark had been safely hidden under the church floor, and had, through the years, been protected by the faithful priests who had passed down the secret for generations. Steven had loaded the Ark into the old delivery truck that night, with the intent to deliver it to a small airport north of the city, where it would be transported to Naples for the great reveal."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean Brior's new book goes on a worldwide journey of intrigue, mystery, and miracles as archaeological treasures are shared with the world.

Consumers can purchase "The Soth Initiative: Book 2: Fallout" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

