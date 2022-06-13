TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TOUBANI RESOURCES INC. ("TRE")

[Formerly African Gold Group Inc. ("AGG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 8, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the common shares of Toubani Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of African Gold Group Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

72,199,014 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TRE (NEW) CUSIP Number: 89157R104 (NEW)

______________________________________________

CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated June 6, 2022, effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the common shares of Gold Line Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,382,799 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Trading Symbol: GLDL (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 38063G207 (new)

Letters of Transmittal will be used to effect this share consolidation. Letters of Transmittal will be mailed to shareholders starting on June 15, 2022 to return their present share certificates in exchange for new share certificates.

________________________________________

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT") ("MONT.PR.A")

[Formerly Timia Capital Corp. ("TCA") ("TCA.PR.A")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Directors' Resolution passed on May 26, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the common shares (MONT) and series A preferred shares (MONT.PR.A) of Montfort Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and series A preferred shares of Timia Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Investment' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

59,877,006 common shares are issued and outstanding

Unlimited series A preferred shares with no par value of which

10,485,994 series A preferred shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbols: MONT (common shares), MONT.PR.A (preferred shares) (NEW) CUSIP Numbers: 61288M106 (common shares), 61288M205 (preferred shares) (NEW)

________________________________________

NIO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("NIO")

[Formerly Niocan Inc. ("NIO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Resolutions passed by shareholders on May 6, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the common shares of Nio Strategic Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Niocan Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

75,718,338 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NIO (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 65445T102 (New)

Nio Métaux Stratégiques Inc. (« NIO »)

[Anciennement Niocan Inc. (« NIO »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 6 mai 2022, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale comme suit. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Nio Métaux Stratégiques Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mercredi, le 15 juin 2022 et les actions ordinaires de Niocan Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de minerais métalliques ».

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 75 718 338 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation Titres entiercés : Aucun

Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare Inc. Symbole au téléscripteur : NIO (Inchangé) Numéro de CUSIP : 65445T102 (Nouveau)

___________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

MANY BRIGHT IDEAS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBI.H")

[Formerly Med BioGene Inc. ("MBI.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors May 10, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday June 15, 2022, the common shares of Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Med BioGene Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Life Sciences' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,257,838 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MBI.H (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 565085107 (New)

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BALD EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 30,666,666 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.075 per common share Warrants: 30,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,666,666 shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.11 until May 31, 2024 Number of Placees: 17 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /



Name ProGroup=P # of Units Luis Cabrita Da



Silva Y 1,666,667 Christopher Paul Y 338,333

Finder's Fee: None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,840,000 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.075 per common share Warrants: 11,840,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,840,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.09375 for a five (5) year period Number of Placees: 11 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$13,905 in cash and 185,400 finders warrants payable to GloRes Securities Inc. and Small Cap Securities GMBH. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.09375 over a three (3) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closing of the private placement on April 28, 2022 and May 30, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. ("SPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.0525 per Unit Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares Warrant Price: $0.08 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /



Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Elmag Investments Inc. Y 20,000,000 (Luigi Liberatore)





Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 15, 2022.

__________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, June 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CVR MEDICAL CORP. ("CVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,005,334 shares Purchase Price: $0.03 per share Warrants: 2,005,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,005,334 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Darren Day Y 1,066,667 Joseph A. Lynch Y 938,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 12, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,100,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.075 per Unit.

Warrants: 3,100,000 whole Warrants to purchase 3,100,000 Common Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 13, 2022.

__________________________________

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 150,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Ryan Roebuck Y 50,000

Dylan Pillay Y 50,000

Clayton Fisher Y 50,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27 and 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 35,714,286 shares

Purchase Price: $0.056 per share

Warrants: 35,714,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,714,286 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Blake Hyland Y 90,000

Diane Mann Y 83,893

Francois Perron Y 350,000

Michael Gentile Y 12,750,000

Jeannine Webb Y 35,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,218,207

[9 placee(s)]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 9, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, June 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, June 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, June 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 new bonus warrants ("New Warrants") in consideration of the term extension of $10,300,000 in unsecured debenture units originally issued on October 4, 2021. The New Warrants will bear a maturity date of October 4, 2023 and may be exercised at a price of $2.25 per common share of the Company. The warrant certificate for 412,000 warrants dated October 4, 2021 will be cancelled upon issuance of the New Warrants. All other terms of the debt will otherwise remain unchanged.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with this transaction. For more information, please refer to the press releases dated September 27, 2021; October 5, 2021 and June 9, 2022.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 848,183 shares and to settle outstanding debt for $ 93,300 at a deemed price of $0.11 per share.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,467,000 shares

Purchase Price: USD $0.25 per share

Warrants: 2,467,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,467,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: USD $0.45 for a 1 year period from the closing date

Number of Placees: 13 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on June 3, 2022 announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WESTERN METALLICA RESOURCES CORP. ("WMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and has accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2022

NEX Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2022 and June 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share

Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.105 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

GR7 Holdings Inc.

(Murray Flanigan) Y 250,000

J. Proust & Associates Inc.

(John Proust) Y 250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 625,000

[2 placees]

Finder's Fee: $3,000 cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,668,794 shares to settle outstanding debt for $293,504. There are 1,793,794 warrants issuable at $0.105 per share for a one-year period.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

J. Proust &

Associates Inc.

(John Proust) Y $70,000 $0.08 875,000

Portland

Management Inc.

(John Proust) Y $80,000 $0.08 1,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange