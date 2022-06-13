Gen.G Extends Contract with League of Legends Player Chovy Through the End of 2023

First esports organization to sign contract with Chovy two years in a row provides enhanced stability with the goal of winning the title by 2023
SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G has renewed its contract with mid laner 'Chovy' Ji Hun Jung. Gen.G is the first esports organization to have a contract with Chovy for more than one year.
"I was assured of a successful future with the team's utmost support, and I decided to continue my journey with Gen.G. I will do my best to repay the support from the team and fans, aiming for the championship title in the upcoming summer season," said Chovy.
Chovy, who began his professional career with Griffin in 2018 and previously played for DRX and Hanwha Life Esports, continues to showcase his skills as Gen.G LoL team's mid laner. In his debut year in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), Chovy secured the 2018 LoL KeSPA CUP Championship title with his brilliant in-game mechanics. He has made it to the semifinals seven times since 2018 and won 'Player of the Split' for his performance in the LCK in Spring 2021. Most recently, he played a big part in Gen.G's second place standing at the close of the 2022 Spring Split with an action-packed, game winning play in their semifinal game versus Damwon Kia.
"I am thrilled that Chovy trusted us throughout the Spring Split and into our long-term vision for the LoL team and esports program in general," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "This guy isn't just good, he's a game changer. Any chance you have to sign a superstar like him, you have to take it."
"The key role of an esports team is to build the best environment for players to concentrate on their play," said Jihun Lee, General Manager of Gen.G. "We will continue to provide the industry's best system for all members of our Gen.G team and strive to achieve all our goals as one team."
Meanwhile, Gen.G's first match of the LCK Summer 2022 is scheduled on June 16 against KT Rolster.
SOURCE Gen.G
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.