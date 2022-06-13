Media Advisory - Media Technical Briefing followed by a press conference with Ministers Mendicino and Champagne on the tabling of the Act Respecting Cyber Security (ARCS)

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will host a media technical briefing on the tabling of the Act Respecting Cyber Security (ARCS). The media technical briefing will be for background information only and not for attribution. Journalists will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The technical briefing will remain under embargo until the press conference begins at 1:45 p.m. EDT.

Following the media technical briefing, members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, for a press conference.

Following the announcement, Ministers Mendicino and Champagne will take questions from the media.

Media Technical Briefing (no cameras and not for attribution)

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time : 11:30 p . m . - 12:30 p . m . EDT

(via teleconference only)

*Media kits will be available at 10:30 a.m . EDT



Media can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.



Participant dial-in numbers : 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003

Access Code : 3869541#



To receive briefing materials in advance, please register with Public Safety Media Relations (psmediarelations@ps-sp.gc.ca ). By registering to receive materials in advance, participants agree to keep materials under embargo until the start of the Minister's press conference.



Press Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 1:45 p . m . EDT

Location: 3rd Floor Foyer, West Block, Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing a mask is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: About Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Public Health Ontario, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

