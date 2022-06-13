Cosmetic Ingredients Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 3.98 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic ingredients market size is set to grow by USD 3.98 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 7% according to Technavio. Technavio categorizes the cosmetic ingredients market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the cosmetic ingredients market during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Scope

Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving the cosmetic ingredients market growth is the growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients. Although skin care and hair care cosmetics manufactured using synthetic ingredients are highly effective over the short term, their prolonged use is known to have detrimental effects on skin and hair health. Established vendors in the global cosmetic ingredients market, such as BASF SE and Croda International Plc, are placing high emphasis on expanding their portfolio of natural ingredients.

In April 2021, BASF SE launched Sacred Patch, a new skincare active ingredient, that boosts emotional well-being and addresses sensitive skin issues. The product harnesses the potential of the valuable algal extract sacran as an active ingredient in skincare cosmetics, focusing on the inner skin.

Stringent regulations are the key challenges hindering the cosmetic ingredients market growth. The global cosmetic ingredients market is highly regulated in countries such as the US and Australia and EU member states such as France and Germany.

are the key challenges hindering the cosmetic ingredients market growth. The global cosmetic ingredients market is highly regulated in countries such as the US and and EU member states such as and . For instance, the FDA regulates the cosmetic industry in the US under the regulatory authority of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). As per the FDCA, companies, and individuals that are engaged in the marketing and sales of cosmetics in the US have a legal responsibility toward the safety of their products and ingredients. The FDA regulates the production, handling, and labeling of all organic cosmetics. The labeling standards for organic cosmetics are governed primarily by the percentage of organic ingredients in a product. Additionally, the FDA mandates that all cosmetic products must not contain any prohibited ingredients and also lists safety expectations related to the storage and transportation of cosmetics. The implementation of the Personal Care Products Safety Act in March 2019 is expected to further strengthen regulations related to the cosmetic industry in the US. Overall, the imposition of stringent regulations is expected to restrict the growth of the global cosmetic ingredients market during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Cosmetic Ingredients Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

