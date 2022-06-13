Etihad Cargo Signs MOU for Sustainable Pharmaceutical Transportation Solutions

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with B Medical Systems to develop and launch an airline-specific passive temperature-controlled solution for the transportation of life-saving drugs, vaccines and high-value pharmaceuticals.
Etihad Cargo will collaborate with Luxembourg-based manufacturer and global distributor of medical refrigeration devices B Medical Systems to develop sustainable temperature-controlled container units that utilise passive cooling technology to retain temperatures from -80 to 25 degrees Celsius for up to five days without requiring an external power source, thereby reducing carbon emissions, with load capabilities ranging from two to 1,500 litres. The containers' robust design and multi-use capabilities enable an operational life of over ten years.
Martin Drew, Etihad Aviation Group's Senior Vice President – Sales & Cargo, said, "Etihad Cargo is the first airline globally to collaborate with a partner to develop and launch units specifically tailored to air transportation. Partnering with B Medical Systems is the latest step by Etihad Cargo to achieve its sustainability targets. By replacing legacy active cold chain air transportation containers with aviation-specific units that consume less energy, Etihad Cargo is future-proofing the transportation of pharmaceuticals, providing a better solution for Etihad Cargo's customers, the aviation industry and the environment."
Jesal Doshi, Deputy CEO of B Medical Systems, said, "The transportation of temperature-sensitive specimens needs a robust cold chain. Etihad Cargo's operational knowledge along with our expertise in creating quality medical cold chain solutions will enable us to develop aviation-specific sustainable units for the safe, effective, and environmentally friendly transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and specimens."
Etihad Cargo is participating in the BIO International Convention as part of a high-profile Abu Dhabi delegation headed by H.E. Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). The delegation is visiting the USA to explore prospects for collaboration within the healthcare sector and, more specifically, life sciences to establish sustainable mechanisms that empower the healthcare sector in both countries as well as showcase Abu Dhabi's distinguished healthcare ecosystem.
Powered by a solid infrastructure and advanced healthcare ecosystem, partnership opportunities across the biopharmaceutical and healthcare value chain in Abu Dhabi continue to emerge as a result of the sector's robust growth potential. Abu Dhabi has been leading the transformation of the regional healthcare ecosystem by leveraging sciences and technology, positioning itself as a global life sciences hub and incubator for healthcare innovation.
SOURCE Etihad Cargo
