WESTSHORE TERMINALS ANNOUNCES Q2 2022 DISTRIBUTION

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation WTE ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.30 per share will be paid on or before July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022, which is the same per share amount that was paid in Q1 2022. The Q2 2022 dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

Westshore anticipates that it will load approximately 13.6 million tonnes in the first half of 2022, compared to 14.9 million tonnes loaded in the first half of 2021. Anticipated throughput volume and average loading rates for 2022, as a whole, remain unchanged at 27.5 million tonnes and $12.00 per tonne respectively.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes, average loading rates, and the levels of dividends are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation