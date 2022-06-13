Gaming Peripheral Market Size to Reach USD 3.36 Billion Globally by 2025 at 6.88% CAGR |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming peripheral market size is expected to grow by USD 3.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.88% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The rising popularity of multiplayer video games will be a key trend impacting the global gaming peripheral market growth. Multiplayer video games allow players to interact, which is usually absent in single-player games. Gamers can play video games over the network or dial-up connections. Most multiplayer games connect players together through a multiplayer server. Most of the online games support around 50 players playing simultaneously. The multiplayer gaming mode may have a split-screen, where players play at the same time on one system or on different systems. The systems are connected to the Internet game server. Human contestants in multiplayer games work in tandem with their human partners to achieve common goals. Therefore, the use of gaming peripherals has increased in multiplayer video games. The growing popularity of multiplayer games is leading to the adoption of various gaming peripherals, thus having significant positive impacts on the global gaming peripherals market.

Gaming Peripheral Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (wired and wireless), type (controllers, headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and mousepads), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA).

Technology Landscape

The gaming market segmentation by technology is classified as wired and wireless.

The market share growth in the wired segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Casual gamers do not prefer spending more on gaming peripherals. Considering the ongoing costs of peripherals and their deployment rate, an average wired gaming peripheral is around 40-45% less in terms of price than the average wireless gaming peripheral. Due to these reasons, casual gamers prefer wired gaming peripherals.

Geography Landscape

The gaming market segmentation by Geography is classified into North America, APAC, Europe , South America , MEA

, , MEA 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

is the key market for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Chinese players are more inclined toward role-playing games, and most e-sports gaming tournaments also focus on role-playing games. This will increase the sales of gaming peripherals during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the global interactive home entertainment market within the global media and entertainment market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Corsair Components Inc.

GN Store Nord AS

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Logitech International SA

Microsoft Corp.

Razer Inc.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Sony Corp.

SteelSeries ApS

Turtle Beach Corp.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Gaming Peripheral Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Gaming Peripheral Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Gaming Peripheral Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Gaming Peripheral Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.77 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Interactive home entertainment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Wired - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Wired - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Controllers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Headsets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Headsets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Headsets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Keyboards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Gaming mice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Gaming mice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Gaming mice - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Mouse pads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Mouse pads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Mouse pads - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Corsair Components Inc.

Exhibit 56: Corsair Components Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Corsair Components Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Corsair Components Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 59: Corsair Components Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 GN Store Nord AS

Exhibit 60: GN Store Nord AS - Overview



Exhibit 61: GN Store Nord AS - Business segments



Exhibit 62: GN Store Nord AS – Key news



Exhibit 63: GN Store Nord AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: GN Store Nord AS - Segment focus

11.5 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Exhibit 65: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 69: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 70: Logitech International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Logitech International SA - Key news



Exhibit 72: Logitech International SA - Key offerings

11.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Razer Inc.

Exhibit 78: Razer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Razer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Razer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Razer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Razer Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 83: Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 84: Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.10 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 86: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Sony Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 SteelSeries ApS

Exhibit 91: SteelSeries ApS - Overview



Exhibit 92: SteelSeries ApS - Product and service



Exhibit 93: SteelSeries ApS - Key news



Exhibit 94: SteelSeries ApS - Key offerings

11.12 Turtle Beach Corp.

Exhibit 95: Turtle Beach Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Turtle Beach Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Turtle Beach Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Turtle Beach Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Turtle Beach Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

