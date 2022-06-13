New Healthcare Building at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Tops Out

BETHESDA, Md., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clark Construction team delivering the P-114 Medical Center Addition and Alteration at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland reached a significant milestone with the completion of structural concrete on the medical campus's new 575,000-square-foot healthcare facility (Building C).
Members of the Clark team joined representatives from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), Medical Facilities Program Office (MFPO), Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Command (WRNMMC), and the project's craftworkers on Friday to commemorate the milestone with a topping out celebration. Over the last year, crews have poured 35,276 cubic yards of concrete to bring Building C to full height.
The P-114 Medical Center Addition and Alteration project is being completed in phases to allow the hospital to remain fully operational during construction. Phase 1 started in the first quarter of 2020 with interior demolition and once complete will consist of 47,000 square feet of medical office space accompanied with 4 new MRI rooms. Then, in May 2020, the Clark team demolished three buildings to make way for the new 575,000-square-foot healthcare building.
Phase 2 is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024 with two additional buildings being demolished to make space for 38,000 square feet of medical office space, an auditorium that can seat 318 people, as well as a chapel large enough to seat 104 people.
The project is slated to complete in spring 2027.
For more than a century, Clark Construction Group has been transforming the ideas and visions of its clients into world-class projects that make the United States a stronger, safer place. As one of the nation's largest asset creators, Clark has offices strategically located across the country to serve the needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
CARLY THAYER
Carly.Thayer@allisonpr.com
SOURCE Clark Construction Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.