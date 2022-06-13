The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan addresses the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and announces support for innovation

Remarks include the Minister's vision for the new Pacific Economic Development Canada and the next two opportunities for companies to compete for Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program funding.
VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A diverse, inclusive, thriving Vancouver tech community can drive economic success for British Columbians.
Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), spoke at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade's New Economic Opportunities for Vancouver's Tech Community event.
During his remarks, Minister Sajjan spoke about his vision for PacifiCan and how it will support British Columbia (BC) businesses, including those in the tech sector. He encouraged attendees to bring their ideas to the new agency.
New Call for Applications to the Business Scale up and Productivity Program
Minister Sajjan announced two calls for new projects under the program for 2022. The first window to submit an expression of interest will open later this week and remain open until July 27, 2022. The second will open in November. He encouraged potential applicants to visit PacifiCan's website for more information.
Funding to Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
The Minister also announced funding of $25,000 to the host organization so that the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade can deliver a conference on equity, diversity and inclusion for the business community. The Minister underscored the importance of diversity and inclusion, and the significance of every British Columbian having access to economic opportunity.
A new federal Regional Economic Development Agency for British Columbia – with a new look
The event also gave Minister Sajjan the chance to share more about his vision for PacifiCan – including a new look for the agency. The Minister described how the colours, font and graphic elements capture the diversity and dynamism of the British Columbia economy, and the new agency's focus on value and service to British Columbians.
With a focus on enduring prosperity for all British Columbians, PacifiCan will work to create quality jobs, build competitive industry clusters, help businesses grow locally and compete globally, and support inclusive growth. PacifiCan has a core annual budget of $110 million dollars to work with BC businesses and communities. When PacifiCan is fully established, it will offer services in nine hubs across the province, including its existing office in downtown Vancouver and a new headquarters in Surrey.
Quote(s)
"PacifiCan is committed to being a strong economic development partner for all British Columbians – including Vancouver's tech companies. With our support, we will propel Canada into being a world-leading centre for innovation and create the conditions where all British Columbians can build and benefit from a thriving economy."
- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada
"Vancouver is home to a thriving tech community, and the Business Scale-up and Productivity program will further bolster innovative companies in the sector. The funding announced today for the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade to deliver a conference on Equity, Diversity and inclusion will enable us to continue working to ensure all British Columbians have access to economic opportunity."
- Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
Quick facts
- PacifiCan is the federal regional development agency dedicated to British Columbia. PacifiCan promotes growth and diversification in British Columbia's economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, promoting the adoption of clean technologies and inclusive growth.
- The Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.
- The Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program aims to create, grow and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems that support business needs throughout the innovation continuum, and foster an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation, growth and competitiveness.
Associated links
- Pacific Economic Development Canada
- Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
- Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) in British Columbia
- Business Scale-up and Productivity
Stay connected
Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.