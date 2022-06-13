What is Wine Communication in 2022: wine2wine Business Forum roars back on November 7th-8th as an in-person only, back-to-basics showcase

Now in its 9th edition, the wine2wine Business Forum returns on November 7th-8th with a 100% in-person edition, once again held in Verona. The overall focus on the world of Wine Communication will accompany the traditional topics, confirming the event as the benchmark forum for wine business professionals and those seeking opportunities in the field.

VERONA, Italy, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the industry slowly recovers from two years of global pandemic, and navigates the current challenges of international politics, occasions such as the wine2wine Business Forum become necessary points of contact for wine business professionals. The Forum makes its way back to Verona on November 7th-8th, creating once again the optimal business environment for wine professionals from all over the world.

Now in its 9th edition, the Forum chooses to address an often-overlooked aspect of the wine business world: wine communication. Extensive attention is always paid to the initial and final phases of the wine supply chain, focusing on understanding the practices behind wine production and wine export. However, wine communication – including people, tools, and methods – is an area that needs more attention from professionals interested in selling, promoting, teaching, and even producing wine, as it affects every part of the industry. Understanding and taking advantage of the best practices behind wine communication and its changes over time is key to obtaining successful results through every step in the supply chain.

Along with the overall theme of wine communication, wine2wine Business Forum 2022 strives to provide correct and updated insights for all aspects of the wine business, and will be divided into the traditional tracks covering topics from wine markets to education, from wine trade to sustainability. Hence, wine2wine aims at supporting professionals in taking their businesses to the next level in an increasingly modern and global context.

The 9th edition of wine2wine Business Forum 2022 has another surprise in store. After two years of virtual or hybrid editions, the Forum goes "Back to Basics", returning with a 100% in-person edition at the PalaExpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The decision was guided by the desire to engage each party in a more personal way, with live interaction between speakers and participants taking place in-person only. In lieu of providing apps, live-streaming or chat, this edition challenges both speakers and guests to fight the so-called "virtual fatigue" caused by overuse of digital platforms in recent years, encouraging them to building business ties face-to-face.

While the full program will be presented in July, the speakers and topics that will be presented during the two day event will be revealed gradually over the next few weeks, both on the website and on the social media pages of wine2wine Business Forum 2022. https://wine2wine.net/?lang=en

About: About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2022 will take place on November 7th and 8th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.

