Karen Radley Volkswagen Adds the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon to Its Inventory

Customers looking to purchase a sedan should check out the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon at Karen Radley Volkswagen.
WOODBRIDGE, Va., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Offering a classic look and a modern performance, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon has marked its arrival in the automotive industry. Recently, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon was included in the inventory at Karen Radley Volkswagen and is priced at a sale price of $45,354.
The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon offers 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to deliver exemplary performance alongside its eye-catching aesthetic. Paired with premium features and plush and spacious interiors, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon offers top-of-the-line tech at your fingertips.
It also features driver assistance technologies like lane assist, emergency assist, travel assist, rear traffic alert, front assist, adaptive cruise control, and an active blind-spot monitor.
In terms of safety, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is equipped with a rear-view camera system, tire pressure monitoring system, a safety cage, post-collision braking system, intelligent crash response system, and stability-enhancing systems.
Customers interested in purchasing the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon can test drive the vehicle at the dealership located at 14700 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, Virginia 22191.
Prospective buyers can also contact the dealership by calling 877-461-1230 for further information.
Media Contact
Jose Cabrera, Karen Radley Volkswagen, 703-665-3275, josecabrera@radleyautogroup.com
SOURCE Karen Radley Volkswagen
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.