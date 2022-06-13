CPV Paint and Graphics Creates Attention-Getting Paint Scheme for Harley-Davidson's New Del Mar LiveWire Motorcycle Launch

Wisconsin based CPV Paint & Graphics has been painting custom designs and luxury paint finishes for over 45 years, and the business continues to grow as manufacturers look for special ways to differentiate their products from others.

FRANKSVILLE, Wis., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historically, Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been recognized for their unique paint colors and beautiful finishes. There was no doubt that when the new LiveWire Del Mar was launched, the bike and its paint would be something special. In fact, the first 100 Del Mar models come with a limited-edition paint and wheel design, marked as Launch-Edition bikes. Each bike is hand-painted by the team at Wisconsin-based CPV, a process that takes nearly 5 days per motorcycle. Interestingly, when unveiled last month, all 100 special-edition bikes quickly sold-out in just 18 minutes.

When the Wright family started CPV in the 1970s, it was the era of the custom van and wild van conversions, in which CPV Founder, Jay Wright would design and paint intricate murals and graphics onto the vehicles. "The incredible airbrush work that my father performed really put CPV on the map." explained current CPV President, Steve Wright. "Today, we are one of the few paint operations in the country that work directly with vehicle manufacturers, as well as individual customers looking for something really special in custom paint finishes."

Just like the current evolution in the automotive industry to EV (electric vehicles), the cycle world is also adapting to this new technology, with Harley's LiveWire brand planning to lead the charge. "These new bikes are incredible machines," continued Wright. "Our entire team at CPV is so proud to be associated with such an innovative and attention-getting product."

In recent years, CPV has expanded their operation dramatically, as the demand for luxury paint finishes continues to increase, even working with other world-class paint operations across North America, that use CPV's proprietary masking products for two-tone automobiles and specialty stripe applications.

"CPV doesn't only focus on brand new automobiles or bikes." said Wright. "Inevitably, paint can get damaged. If that happens you need a company that knows how to perform a sophisticated repair, and/or paint a new part to match. Motorcycle paint is more challenging than automotive, but we've perfected the techniques needed to repair thousands of motorcycle parts every year." CPV is the only paint shop in the U.S. that is a Licensed Preferred Provider of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts that are no longer available through the motor company.

For additional information about the luxury paint process, or to join the team at CPV, visit: http://www.CPVehicles.com

