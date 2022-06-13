LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES SALE OF AMEC CUTTING & CORING LTD. AND CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") LTE LTCCF announces that it has sold its non-core business, Amec Cutting & Coring Ltd. ("Amec"), to its former owner Tony Curkovic (the "Purchaser") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated June 9, 2022. The sale of Amec allows the Company to focus on its core business of network deployment, reduce overhead expenses and strengthen the balance sheet.

Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to provide $80,000 of additional working capital to Amec and forgive intercompany indebtedness of $180,000. In consideration of the foregoing, the Purchaser agreed to forgive all amounts owed by the Company to the Purchaser under the Company's original acquisition of Amec on March 5, 2021. On a going forward basis, the Company and Amec will share the existing leased premises on a 50-50 basis.

The Company also announces that John Farlinger and Daniel Nanson have resigned from their positions as directors. The Board of Directors would like to thank each of John Farlinger and Daniel Nanson for their efforts as directors of the Company. David Toyoda will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Toyoda has been a well-known and respected director of Lite Access since May of 2015.

