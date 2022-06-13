Ocean Tomo Transactions, a part of J.S. Held, Surpasses $1.5 Billion in Intellectual Property Transactions

Ocean Tomo has served as a trusted advisor to large and small operating company patent owners, successfully closing $1.5 Billion in transactions.
CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, announced today the updated performance of Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC, a part of the firm's Advisory Services business. Ocean Tomo serves as a trusted advisor to large and small operating company patent owners, successfully closing Intellectual Property (IP) transactions with a cumulative value exceeding $1.5 Billion.
Managing Director Ryan Zurek notes, "we are seeing a rapid expansion of global financial interest in IP-centric investing." He adds, "current market expansion represents a rapid maturation of investor understanding of IP, providing opportunities for liquidity across the investment horizon."
Ocean Tomo Founder and Senior Managing Director James E. Malackowski notes a "growing interest in IP as an investment strategy both within the U.S. and in key European, Asian and Middle Eastern markets." He continues, "Ocean Tomo joined J.S. Held earlier this year to capture such opportunity. With more than 1500 financial, technical, and scientific experts, we are now uniquely suited to service the growing IP market."
About Ocean Tomo Advisory Services
Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, works closely with technology owners and corporations seeking to conduct M&A of high-value Intellectual Property (IP) driven businesses, patent portfolios, or proprietary technology solutions.
The firm's transaction track record, industry experience, and brand recognition are unique in the IP industry. The Transaction Advisory Practice is unique in its ability to integrate in-house experts: leading technologists, IP appraisers, intellectual property damage experts, and IP-focused investment bankers, to devise and execute complex IP-driven transactions. Each assignment benefits from lessons learned through a continually updated, best‐in‐class, cross‐business unit approach.
Whether selling a business, division, or IP asset, the Ocean Tomo Advisory Services team brings a purpose‐built continuum of proven solutions. Our pioneering market platforms, premiere decades-built IP network, and regular market engagement across transaction types and industries shorten clients' transaction cycle time.
Ocean Tomo subsidiary, Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC (Member, FINRA: CRD#: 172912/SEC#: 8- 69526), advises companies looking for non-traditional ways to approach their structural, capital, and strategic issues. Our focus includes Mergers & Acquisitions, Spin-Offs, Change of Control, and Leveraged Buyout transactions. We help companies access capital by deploying IP-centric strategies for asset-based lending, debt and equity financing, revenue factoring, and others.
