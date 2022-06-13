Women in Governance Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Caroline Codsi, Founder and Chief Equity Officer, Women in Governance (WiG), her team, and their prestigious guests joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group to open the market, following WiG's Annual Recognition Gala.
During the event held on May 24 at the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, all major organizations that obtained WiG's Parity Certification from Bronze to Platinum levels were honored for their exceptional commitment to parity, diversity, and inclusion.
WiG is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their career advancement and access to decision-making bodies, as well as progressive organizations striving to close the gender gap in the workplace with the WiG Parity CertificationTM—the first of its kind created in North America in 2017 with the pro bono support of McKinsey & Company, now supported by evaluation partners Accenture, Mercer, and WTW. Close to 700,000 employees currently work for a Parity certified organization.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St. W
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
