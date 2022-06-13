WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLIMATE SMART CERTIFICATION

CALGARY, AB, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Western") WRG is pleased to announce that Western is the first drilling and well servicing contractor to become Climate Smart certified by the emissions reduction evaluation firm Radicle Group Inc. As part of Western's journey through Radicle's Climate Smart intensive greenhouse gas ("GHG") inventory training and certification process, the Company has taken on the challenge of documenting, reporting, and creating an action plan to reduce our climate footprint.

The data was compiled and reported in compliance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, a globally recognized and standardized framework to measure and track GHG emissions.

From a 2018 base year, Western has completed four annual organisational GHG inventories, which account for direct operating emissions (Scope 1), indirect emissions from purchased electricity (Scope 2) and indirect emissions not counted in the previous scopes (Scope 3) in order to be Climate Smart certified through to 2021. As contract drilling is part of our core business, Western believes that annual meters drilled is a key operating metric and as an intensity metric, tonnes of CO 2 per meter drilled (tCO 2 /m) is how the Company can measure its ability to show our environmental value. Through the certification process, Western identified a 30% reduction in CO 2 intensity per meter drilled in 2021 compared to 2018 base year, which we attribute to our consistently increasing operational productivity and our commitment to retrofitting alternative fuel technology on our rigs.

An increase of 44% in meters drilled per day since 2018, and the continuous adoption of dual fuel technology, are tangible ways that Western continues to help its customers meet their Scope 1 reduction targets.

As Western continues to explore more technologically advanced and diverse ways to reduce its Scope 3 emissions as the largest source of CO 2 , the Company remains committed to advancing our environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") reporting and providing solutions that are impactful to our stakeholders and the environment.

Acting in a socially responsible way is essential in today's business environment and Western is proud to be the first drilling and well servicing contractor to be Climate Smart certified.

About Western

Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its wholly-owned subsidiary Western Production Services Corp. and through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing, and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.