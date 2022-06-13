Greenberg Traurig London Lawyers Honoured by Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom 2023 Edition

Nine lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office were included in the Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom 2023 edition.

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nine lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office were included in the Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom 2023 edition.

The firm's honourees are:

Fiona Adams, for Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Law

Naomi Feinstein, for Employment Law

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt, for Capital Markets Law

John Houghton, for Insolvency and Restructuring Law

Graham Iversen, for Tax Law

Paul Maher, for M&A Law

Graeme McLellan, for Asset Finance Law

Emma L. Menzies, for Banking and Finance Law

Matthew James Priday, for Real Estate Law

This is the first year Iverson, McLellan, and Priday are included in the publication.

Best Lawyers is a resource for the best worldwide legal talent, according to its website. The nominated lawyers go through a peer review process in which voters are asked, "if you were unable to take a case yourself, how likely would you be to refer it to this nominee?" Answers are ranked on a scale of 1-5 and only those with the highest scores are recognised.

Adams is the managing shareholder of the London office and the co-chair of the Global Corporate Practice. She primarily represents corporate clients, focusing her practice on M&A and other transactional matters. Her work spans a range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, financial institutions, media, and retail. Adams has broad experience working on large, complex cross-border transactions.

Feinstein has more than 30 years of experience dealing with all aspects of employment law, both contentious and noncontentious, including transactional work. She has particular experience advising on employment issues arising from M&A - including coordinating employment advice on cross-border sales and acquisitions - and on the employment aspects of business restructurings and reorganisations. Feinstein provides day-to-day employment advice to clients across a wide range of sectors, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, commerce, manufacturing, and retail.

Fischer-Appelt is a New York and English-qualified shareholder with 24 years' experience in international capital markets and M&A transactions. She represents companies, financial institutions, and selling shareholders in connection with international equity and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, secondary equity offerings, structured equity offerings, convertibles, warrants, block trades, high yield offerings, Rule 144A debt offerings, covered bonds, exchange offers, and consent solicitations.

Houghton, chair of the London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, advises creditors, sponsors, insolvent companies, directors, and insolvency practitioners on virtually all areas of international restructurings, insolvency, and corporate rescues. He has substantial experience in restructuring via schemes of arrangement and the new restructuring process.

Iversen focuses his practice on corporate tax matters, including M&A, private equity transactions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate restructurings, debt and equity finance, derivatives, structured investments, real estate, and tax disputes.

Maher, who serves as a vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, concentrates on corporate law, particularly cross-border public and private mergers and acquisitions. He advises a wide range of domestic and international clients in numerous sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, financial services, information services, retail, and communications.

McLellan is an asset finance professional with particular focus on the aircraft and rail rolling stock sectors, regularly advising major sophisticated international clients on business-critical matters.

Menzies focuses her practice on all types of finance, including general syndicated lending, leveraged finance, project finance, and restructurings and workouts. She has acted for a wide range of financial institutions, creditor groups, borrowers, and other stakeholders. Menzies undertakes a broad range of work, including leveraged finance, restructurings, and syndicated loans.

Priday is a co-chair of the Greenberg Traurig London Real Estate Practice. He focuses his practice on commercial real estate and has wide-ranging experience in investments sales and purchases, lettings, and development projects. Priday advises property industry clients across the real estate, retail, and financial institutions sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with more than 120 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial services, automotive, retail, and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

