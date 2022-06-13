Ian Thorpe unveiled as Anthogenol Brand Ambassador

SYDNEY, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading antioxidant supplement with Masquelier's(R) Original OPCs.

June 3rd, 2022: Partnering with Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe, Anthogenol(R) looks to continue to set the bar globally for antioxidant supplements that offer real, tangible results. The Olympian perfectly represents the brand's prominence, authority and credibility in the health and wellness space. Anthogenol(R)is formulated with Grape seed extract (Masquelier's(R) Original OPCs), Vitamin C and Silicon to provide unrivalled antioxidant action that effectively reduces free radicals formed in the body and noticeably supports blood circulation to the peripheral areas of the body (legs, hands and feet), immune system health, cardiovascular system health, collagen formation, eye health and much more.



Anthogenol(R) brings over 70 years of research and more than 40 decades of clinical studies (*) with the potent magic ingredient of Masquelier's(R) Original OPCs. In 1948, Professor Jack Masquelier helmed a scientific breakthrough when he successfully isolated the powerful antioxidants Oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPCs). These are not naturally generated in the human body, nor can they be synthetically produced. This revolutionary technique of extracting OPCs from Grape Seeds for therapeutic use is exclusive in Australia to Anthogenol(R).



As a former Olympic Champion, Ian Thorpe knows about the importance of maintaining physical health and the benefits of antioxidants to support health and wellness from the inside out, "As we age, the importance of our health becomes more apparent. If we can do something to help improve ourselves and our lives, it is something we should be doing. It is exciting to work with a brand that allows Australians to get more out of life."



Anthogenol(R) is formulated using premium ingredients and can be taken by those across all stages in life. It is suitable for consumption from ages 18 and up. This product is free of gluten, soy, sulphites, dairy, sugar, artificial colours/flavours, and preservatives and is suitable for vegetarians, vegans, and those with dietary restrictions.



Anthogenol(R) is available in 30 and 100 capsules from RRP $86.96 at www.anthogenol.com.au or in-store & online at Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, and your local pharmacies (will be available at selected Coles and Woolworths Stores from August). (*)ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.(*)



(*)Every batch of Masquelier's(R) ingredients undergoes Complex Phytonutrient Authentication (CPA) to guarantee the original ingredients' safety and effectiveness

