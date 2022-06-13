XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing June 13, 2022, setting the matter down to be heard on July 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated June 13, 2022 and Statement of Allegations dated June 13, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
