XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14

by PRNewswire
June 13, 2022 4:39 PM | 1 min read

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing June 13, 2022, setting the matter down to be heard on July 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated June 13, 2022 and Statement of Allegations dated June 13, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c2250.html

