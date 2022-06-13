2022 Drive for Life Date Announced, 40th Annual Gala to Match Donations for Charity by 150%

Zeigler Auto Group today announced that it will be hosting the 40th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala, and matching all donations by 150% thanks to the generosity of two anonymous donors. Having raised over $800,000 in 2021, the organization hopes to reach $1 million in donations this year to benefit the American Cancer Society of Kalamazoo, MRC Industries of Kalamazoo, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Kalamazoo, as well as other local charities. The 40th Annual Drive for Life Gala is scheduled for Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center with tickets on sale now at DriveForLifeFoundation.org.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 40th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala will be matching sponsorships by 150% in benefit of the American Cancer Society of Kalamazoo, MRC Industries of Kalamazoo, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Kalamazoo, as well as other local charities. The 150% match will be made possible thanks to the generous support of two anonymous donors. The event is scheduled for Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel located at 100 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, Mich.

Last year's event in 2021 raised over $800,000, surpassing its original $700,000 goal for the year. For its 40th Annual Gala, the Drive for Life Foundation has set a goal to reach $1 million in donations, hoping to generate 2.5 million thanks to the generosity of its two donors.

"The Drive for Life Gala is one of the longest running charity events in the area. We are proud to be celebrating 40 years of giving to worthy causes and organizations right here at home. We are also very excited to announce that we will be matching sponsorships 150%, thanks to the generous support of two of our donors. This will enable us to more than double our impact this year with proceeds raised by the foundation being used to fund the charities supported by the Drive for Life," Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Automotive Group.

The event will be presented by Zeigler Auto Group, Greenleaf Trust, and Huntington National Bank, and Brown & Brown Dealer Services in benefit of the American Cancer Society, Make-a-Wish Foundation, the First Day Shoe Fund, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, MRC Industries of Kalamazoo, Gull Lake Community Schools, Family Camps, the American Heart Association, Sherman Lake YMCA, K C Ready 4S, Southwest Michigan Miracle League, Wings of Mercy, Chef Therapeutic Riding Center, Walk Tall Foundation for Kids, and Family & Children Services. Additional charities are also currently being considered for support.

Tickets to the 40th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala are now on sale at driveforlifefoundation.org with each ticket admitting two guests for a social cocktail hour, silent auction, and live auction. Event day tickets will also serve as one entry into the night's big raffle for a new 2022 Honda Accord or $30,000 in cash.

For additional information, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit driveforlifefoundation.org.

ABOUT THE DRIVE FOR LIFE FOUNDATION

For four decades, the Drive for Life Gala has attracted the support of business leaders, sponsors and volunteers; bringing the Kalamazoo community together for an extraordinary night of charity.

The Drive for Life Gala debuted in 1982 with a starting ticket price of just $1, raising less than $20,000 for the American Cancer Society. Today, the annual Drive for Life Gala is presented by Zeigler Auto Group, Greenleaf Trust and Huntington Bank and benefits the American Cancer Society and other local charities with over $800,000 in annual support.

ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.

