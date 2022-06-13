The City of High Point, NC Selects e-PlanREVIEW® to Improve Plan Review Processes

The City of High Point, NC selects e-PlanSoft with integration to their existing Accela platform using Velosimo.

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- e-PlanSoft™, leading developer and provider of cloud-based electronic plan review solutions, today announced that the City of High Point, NC has selected e-PlanREVIEW® to perform plan reviews. The City will integrate e-PlanREVIEW with its existing Accela platform using Velosimo bi-directional connectors to substantially improve the efficiency of its end-to-end permitting and plan review process.

Although the City had already transitioned its plan reviews to electronic methods, with approximately 94 percent of its plans submitted through the Accela Citizen Access Portal, its plan review and permitting tools are not tightly integrated. The Accela platform provides practical, user-friendly workflows; however, the city's current tool for plan reviews does not allow for the seamless transfer of data. Functionally, the city must manually separate, route, perform tasks, and then recombine plans into the larger project. By integrating e-PlanREVIEW with Accela, the city's workflows will be optimized and streamlined to maximize efficiency and productivity with the seamless transfer of data and stages between applications.

"We were looking for a solution that handles plans more easily with associated workflows," states the City of High Point. "With e-PlanREVIEW, we can seamlessly connect our projects from intake to plan approval and permit issuance without the stopping points that required manual project linking. e-PlanREVIEW will allow us to keep our projects moving optimally."

e-PlanREVIEW provides a robust set of markup tools and features developed specifically for plan reviews and represents a marked improvement in how plan reviews will be performed. The City will also benefit from e-PlanREVIEW's flexible viewing and versioning options, as well as easy and practical resubmittals.

"Accela is proud to help the City of High Point transform how it delivers critical permitting and plan review services," said Tony Aiello, vice president of alliances and channels, Accela. "Through Accela's unified platform and broad network of partners, the City is empowered to provide residents and businesses with the intuitive, seamless experience that they expect, which helps build a stronger community."

"We are thrilled High Point has selected one of Velosimo's revolutionary off-the-shelf connectors to help modernize their digital services," said Kris Trujillo, Velosimo CEO. "It's wonderful to see the city's leadership deliver the highest level of touchless services by leveraging Velosimo for Accela to e-PlanSoft intelligent interoperability. We are proud to support their critical goals."

High Point processes an average of 2300 permit applications per year, with approximately 2000 of those requiring plan reviews. Projects range from simple to highly complex, including land development, construction, and a broad range in-between, with several different entities reviewing. e-PlanREVIEW facilitates concurrent remote collaboration, within the same department, across multiple departments, and with reviewers outside of the organization.

"It's rewarding to provide a solution that will serve the city so well in creating greater efficiency and an overall better end-to-end process," states Harrison Longhurst, Regional Sales Manager for e-PlanSoft. "The tight integration will create a coherent, faster and more seamless process with virtually no need for workarounds."

e-PlanREVIEW will be acquired through a contract with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider® for the purchase of the cloud-based plan review solution. Carahsoft serves as e-PlanSoft's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's solutions available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and contracts, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) and OMNIA Partners.

"e-PlanREVIEW's technology solution aligns with Carahsoft's mission to provide customers with solutions that modernize their process and maximize their current technology," said Lacey Wean, Director who leads Carahsoft's e-PlanSoft division. "Carahsoft and our reseller partners are proud to take part in connecting e-PlanREVIEW and the city of High Point, to empower city government employees with the necessary tools to give citizens the best user experience."

About High Point, NC

A globally-connected community, High Point earns its nicknames as North Carolina's International City™ and Home Furnishings Capital of the World™. High Point is located alongside Greensboro and Winston-Salem in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, the nation's 33rd largest metro area with a population exceeding 1.7 million. The region has a workforce of over 835,000 and boasts 16 colleges and universities with more than 115,000 students. https://www.highpointnc.gov/

About e-PlanSoft

e-PlanSoft™ develops industry-leading cloud-based electronic document review software that assists governmental agencies, construction and manufacturing industries, developers, and owners with their plan review, design review, product review, construction, and asset review management in real-time. https://eplansoft.com/

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at http://www.carahsoft.com.

