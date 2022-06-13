Expansion of the Quebec Biotechnology Innovation Centre (CQIB) - New laboratories for start-ups

LAVAL, QC, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - To meet the strong demand from start-up companies in the life sciences, both in Quebec and internationally, the Quebec Biotechnology Innovation Centre (CQIB) announces an expansion of its laboratory facilities in Laval.

Located on the campus of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), the QBIC will increase the number of laboratories and add new scientific equipment available to start-up companies. In total, the Laval site will offer 30,000 square feet (3,000 m2) of laboratory and office space and will host some 20 companies.

This $3.6 million expansion project is made possible by the financial participation of a number of partners, including the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI), Canada Economic Development (CED), the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) and the City of Laval.

Citations

"This announcement is excellent news for the life sciences and health technology sector, which is increasingly growing in Quebec. We have a great deal of know-how in this field, therefore it is important to implement concrete actions, such as the one announced today, to properly support our local companies."

—Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development

"The life sciences and biotechnology sectors are among Laval's recognized strengths. These investments confirm our enviable position in Canada. Moreover, these five new laboratories will benefit our society since they will allow for new scientific discoveries and new collaborations with the biopharmaceutical industry."

—Mr. Stéphane Boyer, mayor of Laval

"Thanks to the valuable collaboration of several partners, this project confirms our role as a driving force in the emergence of the new generation of life sciences entrepreneurs, as illustrated by the investments of nearly $100 million obtained by our companies over the past 3 years."

—Mr. Perry Niro, Executive Director of the Quebec Biotechnology Innovation Centre (CQIB)

About the CQIB

The CQIB is an incubator whose mission is to facilitate the creation, growth and success of the next generation of life sciences and health technology companies. It offers its space to start-up companies requiring access to laboratories and scientific equipment as well as expertise in business project development.

SOURCE Quebec Biotechnology Innovation Center (CQIB)