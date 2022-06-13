MEDIA ADVISORY - Advocates of human rights in Cuba to launch campaign to inform Canadians on the realities of repression and oppression against the Cuban people

TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
WHAT
Four leaders of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a
parliament in exile standing for justice and democracy in Cuba,
A facts-based 'state of the island' press conference to brief
Launch of an international and long-term campaign to share
WHO
Dr. Orlando Gutiérrez Boronat
Co-founder of the Cuban Democratic Directorate (Directorio),
René F. Bolio,
Attorney, Chairman of the Mexican Commission for Human
Luis Zúñiga Rey
Former political prisoner jailed in Cuba for 14 years – from Miami
WHEN
Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Toronto
Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. Ottawa**
WHERE
Toronto Reference Library – Beeton Hall (1st Floor)
789 Yonge Street, Toronto
320 Wellington Building, 180 Wellington St. Ottawa**
for meeting with parliamentary representatives followed by a
LIVESTREAM
**Ottawa media interested in attending the press briefing, please RSVP before 3 p.m. on June 14, 2022
SOURCE Torchia Communications
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.