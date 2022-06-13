ñol

MEDIA ADVISORY - Advocates of human rights in Cuba to launch campaign to inform Canadians on the realities of repression and oppression against the Cuban people

by PRNewswire
June 13, 2022 3:11 PM | 3 min read

TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

WHAT 

Four leaders of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a


parliament in exile standing for justice and democracy in Cuba,
travel to Toronto and Ottawa to shed light on the recent wave of
repression on the Cuban people.




A facts-based 'state of the island' press conference to brief
Canadian media on the situation in Cuba.




Launch of an international and long-term campaign to share
information with Canadians on the situation and call them to
reconsider their support of the regime.



WHO

Dr. Orlando Gutiérrez Boronat


Co-founder of the Cuban Democratic Directorate (Directorio),
Community Leader and member of the Assembly of the Cuban
Resistance. (Read full bio here) – from Miami




René F. Bolio,


Attorney, Chairman of the Mexican Commission for Human
Rights – from Mexico




Luis Zúñiga Rey


Former political prisoner jailed in Cuba for 14 years – from Miami



WHEN

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Toronto




Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. Ottawa**



WHERE

Toronto Reference Library – Beeton Hall (1st Floor)


789 Yonge Street, Toronto




320 Wellington Building, 180 Wellington St. Ottawa**


for meeting with parliamentary representatives followed by a
press briefing



LIVESTREAM

https://www.facebook.com/directoriodemocraticocubano

**Ottawa media interested in attending the press briefing, please RSVP before 3 p.m. on June 14, 2022

SOURCE Torchia Communications

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c1923.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Media AdvisoryPress Releases