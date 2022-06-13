Carlos Moquete, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

READING, Pa. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Moquete, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Healthcare Professional in acknowledgment of his work at Tower Health Reading Hospital.

As a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Moquete specializes in diagnosing, treating, and preventing internal diseases in adult patients. With a strong passion for his work, he provides compassionate, expert care to his patients and makes himself available to them whenever needed to answer questions or concerns. He practices at Tower Health Reading Hospital in West Reading, PA. The large hospital facility offers a full range of top-tier medical specialties, including trauma care, cancer treatment, rehabilitation services, women's healthcare, and specialized pediatric treatment.

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Moquete obtained his Medical Degree from the Santo Domingo Institute of Technology in the Dominican Republic. He then came to the United States, where he completed his Residency in Internal Medicine at the Wayne State University Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, MI.

Dr. Moquete is board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is an independent, non-profit organization that evaluates physicians who practice internal medicine and its subspecialties.

In addition to serving his patients, Dr. Moquete also works with medical students, teaching and guiding them as they rotate through residencies at Tower Health. He hopes to take on different leadership roles in the future.

In his spare time, Dr. Moquete loves traveling, walking, and reading and enjoys trying new foods.

