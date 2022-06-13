VAST Awarded 'Top Growth Regional Business Partner, US' by Veritas Technologies

VAST, a leader in enterprise-level IT services, IT infrastructure, and cloud management services, announced today that they have been designated the "Top Growth Regional Business Partner, US" in Veritas Technologies 2022 Partner Awards for the Americas.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAST, a leader in enterprise-level IT services, IT infrastructure, and cloud management services, announced today that they have been designated the "Top Growth Regional Business Partner, US" in Veritas Technologies 2022 Partner Awards for the Americas.

"As a Veritas partner for more than two decades, VAST has consistently driven significant year-over-year growth by delivering high quality services and offerings to customers based on its deep expertise in data protection and management across on-premises and multi-cloud environments," notes Veritas Technologies.

Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management and its "Partner of the Year" awards recognize top channel partners for their contributions to the Veritas business as demonstrated by overall performance in revenue growth, program adoption, excellence in technical innovation and strategic implementation of Veritas solutions.

"Today's need for businesses to ensure their data is protected, resilient, and available is greater than ever. VAST and Veritas have had great success together in helping customers tackle this challenge. VAST would like to thank Veritas for recognizing these successes over the past year," states Bob Swanson, President at VAST.

Jay McGloin, vice president of AMS partner sales and alliances at Veritas, said: "Veritas' business relies on the innovation and success of partners like VAST and we are honored to recognize their accomplishment. This award underscores VAST's dedication to helping customers successfully manage and protect their data in today's complex multi-cloud landscape. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

To learn more about the Veritas and VAST partnership, click here.

About VAST

VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies - Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit http://www.VastITservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.

About Veritas Technologies

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at http://www.veritas.com.

