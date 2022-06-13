Stanford Biology Student Receives SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Bryanna Godfrey as its latest STEM scholarship recipient.

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Bryanna Godfrey as its latest STEM scholarship recipient. This $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning, primarily through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Bryanna is a senior studying Human Biology at Stanford University. Her dedication to change the lives of those disproportionately affected by cancer began in 2018, when her mother was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. In the summer of 2020, Bryanna participated in a research fellowship through the Stanford Bio-X institute. During this time, she conducted research and experiments critical to developing new immunotherapies against triple-negative breast cancer.

"Bryanna's research is especially inspiring because it is rooted in her deeply moving personal story," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the Foundation. "We are proud to recognize Bryanna's efforts to support individuals like her mother with STEM-fueled innovation."

For more information and to apply for the SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org. Among other requirements, applicants need to be full-time students pursuing a STEM degree in the United States and complete a 500-word essay on their STEM experience and how they intend to use STEM principles to benefit the world.

The SBB Research Group Foundation was established to further the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm. The Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

